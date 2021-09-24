Province delays further re-opening as daily COVID-19 case counts increase

STRAIT AREA: Although active COVID-19 cases in the region remain low, provincial numbers increased enough to force officials to hold-off on loosening public health restrictions until next month.

Last week, the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board was reporting two active cases of COVID-19, while the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board had zero new cases.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Mother Webb’s Steakhouse (Exit 35 off Trans-Canada Highway 104) on Sept. 13 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.. The NSHA said anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 27.

There was also an exposure advisory for the Bras D’Or Lakes Inn (at 10095 Grenville Street, St. Peter’s) on Sept. 17 between 6 and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to, and including, Oct. 1., the NSHA said.

Those who are fully vaccinated (with a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine 14 or more days before the date of the exposure), are not required to self-isolate, or be tested, unless symptoms develop, the NSHA said.

Those who are not fully vaccinated (with zero or one dose of COVID-19 vaccine) are at risk of contracting COVID-19, the NSHA said. The NSHA said those people are not required to isolate, unless they develop symptoms, but they strongly recommend these people get tested at least 72 hours after the exposure, whether or not they have symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms is required to self-isolate, book a COVID-19 test, and stay isolated until they receive a negative test result, the NSHA noted.

Last week the province announced it will delay starting Phase 5 of its reopening plan until Oct. 4, when the proof of full vaccination policy begins for certain events and activities.

Phase 5 was expected to start on Sept. 15.

“We had hoped to be in a position to start Phase 5 this week, but the epidemiology is changing quickly, and we need to take a cautious approach,” said Premier Tim Houston. “All our current restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 4. By then, we hope to have improved epidemiology of the virus and we will have surpassed our 75 per cent vaccination target. Our proof of full vaccination policy will also be finalized and implemented for activities like going to restaurants, gyms, movies, performances, and events. This will allow us to safely lift the gathering limit and other restrictions.”

There are certain events taking place at several large arts and entertainment facilities before Oct. 4 for which tickets have already been sold, the province said, noting these events can proceed without following the gathering limit as long as the facility has a policy requiring spectators to be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

“We understand it’s challenging for everyone, especially businesses, to change their plans when things don’t go as we expect. However, this delay is necessary to protect Nova Scotians,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “In just over two weeks, our proof of full vaccination policy will replace the need for gathering limits through the fall. Anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated should make an appointment as soon as possible. Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19.”

Starting Oct. 4, the province said people who are 12 and older will need to provide proof of full vaccination to participate in most events and activities that bring groups of people together.

While the policy is not yet final, the province said it will apply to: full-service restaurants where patrons sit at tables to be served, both indoors and on patios; liquor licensed establishments, casinos and other gaming establishments, both indoors and on patios; indoor and outdoor fitness and recreation facilities such as gyms, yoga studios, pools and arenas, as well as fitness classes; indoor and outdoor leisure facilities and businesses such as dance and music lessons, climbing facilities, escape rooms, pottery painting, indoor play places, arcades, shooting ranges, go-carts and outdoor adventure; indoor and outdoor festivals, special events, and arts and culture events and venues such as theatre performances, concerts and movie theatres, unless they are outdoor events held in public spaces with no specific entry point, such as Nocturne; participants and spectators for indoor and outdoor sports practices, games, competitions and tournaments; indoor and outdoor extracurricular school-based activities, including sports; bus, boat and walking tours; museums, public libraries and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia; indoor and outdoor events and activities such as receptions, social events, conferences and training that are hosted by a recognized business or organization; and indoor and outdoor wedding and funeral ceremonies, receptions and visitation that are hosted by a recognized business or organization.

Proof of vaccination will not be required under the province-wide policy for employees of businesses and organizations that offer these events and activities, the province said.

The province said proof of vaccination will also not be required for most places that don’t facilitate formal gatherings, such as: retail stores; financial institutions; food establishments that primarily offer fast food, takeout and delivery; professional services such as accountants and lawyers; personal services such as hair salons, barber shops, spas and body art; health care services and health professions such as doctors’ offices, dental care, massage therapy and physiotherapy; rental accommodations such as hotel rooms, cottages and campgrounds; faith services; school-based activities that take place during the school day, before and after school programs and school buses; business meetings and other activities where the general public is not present; places where government services are offered; food banks, shelters, Family Resource Centres and adult day programs for seniors or people with disabilities; and informal gatherings at a private residence.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to set their own vaccination policies, the province said, noting that any policies should take legal and ethical implications into consideration. People who are not fully vaccinated need to be able to access essential services, they said.

The province said an exception policy for people who cannot get vaccinated because of a valid medical or behavioural reason is being developed.

Children who turned 12 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4 this year will have until Dec. 31 to attend events and activities while they get vaccinated, while the province said children who turn 12 after Oct. 4 will have three months from their birthday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) said hospitals throughout Nova Scotia continue to see higher than normal emergency visits and demands for hospital beds, which are resulting in delays in care, including some surgical services.

These pressures come at a time when Nova Scotia, like other provinces and territories, is experiencing considerable staffing challenges, including nursing vacancies, that have been made worse by the pandemic, the NSHA noted.

The NSHA said this situation has required some facilities to close surgical beds, reduce or change OR schedules, delay some surgeries requiring hospital admissions and postpone some non-urgent procedures. The increase in admissions also means that surgical beds must often be used to care for other patients, they said.

As pressures continue to grow, the NSHA said it has to make more reductions to surgical capacity in the Central and Northern zones. Cancer and other time-sensitive surgeries that cannot be delayed will continue but many elective and same-day procedures will be put on hold through at least the end of this week, they said. The NSHA said this is necessary to create the inpatient capacity required to maintain flow and allow for continued emergency care.

The health authority anticipates patients will continue to experience longer than usual waits for care in emergency departments into the fall, particularly with the increase in COVID-19 cases and admissions.

Nova Scotia Health reminded those experiencing an emergency that they should not hesitate to visit their nearest emergency department.

Some smaller sites experience periodic closures, the NSHA said, noting that any such closures are noted at: https://www.nshealth.ca/temporaryclosures.

“We know these past 19 months have been very difficult for everyone and we continue to ask a lot of our staff and physicians,” the NSHA added. “We are aware of too many situations where our staff have been subjected to abusive behaviour and language, including personal threats. This is not acceptable and is adding to our staffing recruitment and retention challenges. Please be kind and know that we are here to help.”