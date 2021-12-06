PORT HOOD: Municipal employees were tasked with verifying if any municipal infrastructure was damaged after last month’s storm.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Dec. 2, the rain storm which hit the area on November 23 and 24, creating flooding around the municipality was discussed.

On Nov. 23, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, calling for up 150 millimetres of rain in some areas.

Jamie Chisholm, Director of the Eastern District for the Department of Public Works, estimated that between 200 and 150 mm of rain fell in an area extending from northern Cape Breton, to Guysborough and Antigonish counties.

CAO Keith MacDonald said staff was contacted by the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office (EMO) to assess whether there was any damage to municipal infrastructure.

“Once we have more details, we’ll certainly provide council on the impact the storm has had,” the CAO said. “It was not as extensive as the damage in northern Victoria County.”

The CAO said the Margaree area did have to deal with bridge and road closures, and Hart’s bridge remains closed, Warden Laurie Cranton noted.

“The province, through their Department of Public Works, still has a significant amount of work to be done,” MacDonald said. “We did receive some calls from residents that did have flooding in their basements, or on their properties. The province has yet to determine if there will be an additional type of program to assist them with any damages to their property. We’re keeping notes of who has been calling in, and we’ll certainly reach out to them with any information that becomes available through the province, in terms of assistance. Certainly it looks like that would be something they’re strongly considering, due to the amount of damage in Antigonish, Victoria County, and throughout the whole province.”

MacDonald said the municipality did respond to a request from the Municipality of the County of Victoria for help in the Neil’s Harbour area, and crews from Inverness County were there for two days.

“We really want to send appreciation out to Chesley (Carr) and other members of the team for helping out on very short notice with the struggles they were experiencing in Victoria,” said MacDonald.

The CAO said the coming new year is a good time for council to consider the impacts of climate change on the municipality.

“We’ve had X-number of 100-year storms, just over the last number of years. Experts are forecasting that this is not going to end and we need to assess the types of impacts going forward,” MacDonald stated. “Certainly it might be an opportunity for council, at some point in time in the near future, to consider the impacts of environmental change on our infrastructure.”

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac told council about the “great support” the municipality received before, during, and after the storm.

“It’s awful mess, in some of these areas, it’s terrible,” she stated. “Mike Kelloway reached out to me that night to tell that they were watching things, and they’d get back to me in the morning, and be following up as the storm progressed. I also had EMO contact me, so it was good. It seemed there was a lot of more support for our municipality there, right off the get-go, and through it, so I was quite grateful for that.”

The deputy warden sent her thanks to staff for their tireless efforts during the storm.

“Staff, and Keith as well, the CAO; you were up until the midnight hours keeping track of everything, and we were in touch throughout with what was going on,” she said. “I want to thank staff and everyone for keeping us informed on what was happening.”

The warden added his gratitude to employees during the storm.

“It was really good to see our staff and our EMO all working together to get the proper messages out, and make sure they were on top of things,” he added. “You can’t be on top of everything, but I think it was handled very well.”