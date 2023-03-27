HALIFAX: The provincial government said health care is at the centre of Budget 2023-2024.

On March 23, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster tabled the budget which the province said commits to “historic investments” in health care workers, to get faster access to health care, and to build modern facilities.

“Budget 2023-24 is built with all Nova Scotians in mind; it reflects where we are today and where we are headed,” said MacMaster. “It is focused on fixing health care and giving people more options for a health care system that Nova Scotia families need and provides solutions to build a healthy economy and healthier communities.”

Highlights of the budget include a new recovery support centre in the Strait-Richmond area, and another $2.8 million – part of a $22.7-million, four-year commitment – to increase nursing training seats to 200 at StFX University and the NSCC.

As was confirmed in the capital plan, money was budgeted for the completion of Highway 104 twinning to Antigonish, for the Antigonish active transportation corridor conversion on Trunk 4, and for school construction at École acadienne de Pomquet.

Other budget highlights that were in the capital plans include upgrades to the Port Hastings rotary, realignment of the Auld’s Cove-Highway 104 intersection, and construction of the railway overpass on Highway 104 near St. Peter’s.

According to the province, highlights of the budget include expanding the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades program to include eligible nurses. They said those under the age of 30 will receive a refund of the provincial income tax paid on the first $50,000 of income starting in the 2023 tax year.

The budget said aside $110 million for the second year of retention incentives for nurses who commit to staying in the public system and signing a two-year return of service agreement.

Also in the budget is: funding of $22.2 million for new health care workforce strategy initiatives; $46.6 million more to perform more surgeries and continue to address the backlog, including increasing hours for operating rooms; $15 million to improve emergency care; $5 million more for the Seniors Pharmacare program and new cancer drugs; $17.7 million for mental health initiatives; $25.9 million more for home care and direct funding programs; $4.7 million more to provide the high-dose flu vaccine for all seniors for free; $14 million more for the maintenance and repair of rural roads; $23.3 million more for a range of services and programs that support people with intellectual disabilities, long-term mental illness and physical disabilities; $21.6 million more to create 1,000 new rent supplements; $15.3 million more for public housing repairs; $8.2 million more for homelessness and supportive housing initiatives; $8 million to increase the Nova Scotia Child Benefit for families with incomes below $34,000; and $7.7 million for provincial museum sites, arts and culture organizations, and community-owned museums.

With revenues of $14.2 billion and expenses of $14.4 billion, Budget 2023-24 estimates a deficit of $278.9 million after consolidation, the province said, noting that spending on health care is estimated at $6.5 billion, an increase of more than $1.2 billion from two years ago.

Budget 2023-2024 contains more than $1.6 billion for capital projects; the largest single-year capital investment in Nova Scotia’s history, said the government.

According to the province, the budget also contains the final forecast for 2022-2023, which reports a deficit of $259.4 million.

The Official Opposition Liberals said the budget is the worst of both worlds; out of control spending, with no results.

In a press release issued on March 23, the Liberals said the budget “does nothing” to help attach Nova Scotians to a family doctor, to make life more affordable for Nova Scotians, or to address the housing crisis.

“It also freezes income assistance at a time when everything is getting more expensive,” the press release stated. “This budget misses on all marks, while growing our provincial debt at a pace not seen since the 1980s. The Houston government is spending more of Nova Scotians’ money without achieving results.”

In the middle of primary care and affordable housing crises, the NDP said this government’s second budget lacks real investments in either.

“Nova Scotians are deeply aware of the serious issues around affordable housing and access to primary health care,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender. “The Houston government had an opportunity in this budget to help Nova Scotians. What we see today is not good enough. A virtual appointment or mobile health clinic cannot take the place of a family health clinic where a team of health providers are available and responsible for your ongoing care.”

One highlight for the NDP was the decision to cover the high-dose flu vaccine for anyone 65 or older next year.

“There were many opportunities to help Nova Scotians have a better life in our province. We don’t see anything for folks who need help affording their medications or help for those experiencing homelessness or improvements to income assistance rates,” said NDP Finance spokesperson Lisa Lachance. “So, it’s a budget that fails to meet the mark. We have a housing crisis and yet this budget has no investment to build new public or non-profit housing.”

Nova Scotia Federation of Labour (NSFL) President Danny Cavanagh said he was glad to see health care spending, including spending on addictions and mental health, but no mention of paramedics or others in the budget.

“We need more investments in workers in the system. The money for health care retention incentives is badly needed, but the government must do more,” he said in a March 23 press release. “We saw little for new workers regarding better wages and benefits for the jobs they will come into and nothing about paid sick days for thousands of Nova Scotia workers who have none.”

The NSFL said it was pleased to see an additional $14 million to maintain and repair rural roads, more spending in Education and Early Childhood Development, and increases in funding for the Departments of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as well as the Department of Community Services.

“But again, not much will change if money is not invested in our child care workers,” said Cavanaugh.

Cavanagh said upgrades and renovations will not add up to new and more housing.

“We need more affordable housing and see a plan to eliminate family and child poverty,” he said in the release. “High inflation is eating away at workers’ hard-earned wages, price increases are worsening the affordability crisis, and our care system is crumbling. Workers want the government to restore balance in our economy, and the cost of day-to-day necessities means workers and their families continue to struggle. Our government must put workers first.”

The NSFL president said the government needs to implement policies that provide more support for workers and their families by prioritizing social and economic justice, promoting environmental sustainability and greater economic equality, as well as reducing poverty.

“We see nothing in this budget that will help with crushing workloads and excessive overtime, causing burnout, forcing public sector workers and others to leave their professions, and causing critical shortages,” he added. “Nothing to tackle needed wage increases in the workforce when we all understand that chronic understaffing has left many public sector workers overwhelmed, exhausted, and overworked. It’s a far broader issue for many sectors outside of health care.”