HALIFAX: Rinks and arenas in the Strait area were recently approved for provincial funding.

In a press release issued on Jan. 11, the province announced that 33 facilities across Nova Scotia are receiving $978,483 through the Province’s Rink Revitalization Fund.

“Rinks are critical pieces of community infrastructure,” spokesperson Mikaela Etchegary wrote The Reporter via email. “The Rink Revitalization Fund helps community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure to support the sustainability of their facilities.”

The province confirmed that among the 2021-22 Rink Revitalization Fund recipients is the Antigonish Arena Commission, which was approved for $16,666 to replace the compressor, install security cameras, upgrade the internet signal, and install lobby gates.

“Rinks provide a centre for community, exercise and several timeless Canadian activities,” Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said in a press release. “I am very happy to see the (Antigonish) Arena receive this investment.”

Thompson noted that the Highlander Curling Club in Saint Andrews will receive $601.84.

“Our community deserves this recreational investment, and I look forward to seeing these upgrades implemented,” she stated.

The warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is very thankful of the revenue stream made available to them by the province.

“The province came through with some funding, our arena management has looked at some areas and some equipment needs that are in need of replacing,” Owen McCarron told The Reporter. “And put in an ask for that.”

He suggested it was crucial for the Antigonish Arena Commission to be able to access the funding rather than spending it out of pocket.

“Those are pieces that would need to be replaced, anyhow, so getting funding opportunities to help support that is huge for us,” McCarron said. “Every time we get an opportunity to get a little cost-sharing around our recreational facilities, that’s a great thing.”

The warden explained they’ll continue to look for opportunities to get funding to replace or upgrade equipment.

The Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural Recreation Centre in Inverness will receive $30,000 to replace the exit doors and install heat pumps, the province noted.

The province said the Northern Inverness Recreation Centre Association in Chéticamp was greenlit for $47,010 to install heat pumps, replace doors, and replace the compressor seal.

The Port Hood and District Recreation Commission was approved for $51,544 to purchase a new Zamboni at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, the province said.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said in a press release that rinks and recreational centres in his constituency will receive a total of $128,554.93.

“Rinks are expensive to run and the pandemic has affected the ability for their volunteers to fundraise,” he noted. “It is my hope that the funding they are receiving through this program is helpful.”

MacMaster said the funding fulfills a PC election promise to help community groups, municipalities and non-for-profit organizations upgrade and repair local rinks.

To complete upgrades to the Canso Arena, the province said the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will get $23,275 for the installation of a brine filter, rebuild the compressor, put in rubber flooring, conduct a glass extension, install an alarm system, and replace the fire escape.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Grey Morrow said in a press release that the St. Mary’s Rec Plex will also receive a total of $31,388.61.

“These facilities provide a space for community gatherings and physical exercise,” Morrow said. “I’m very pleased to see that our community will benefit from this fund.”

The Rink Revitalization Fund encompasses rinks, curling clubs, arenas, and permanent outdoor rinks that are open to the public, the province said, noting that these are the first projects to receive money through this new fund.

The province added that the Rink Revitalization Fund and Recreation Facility Development Grant are open for another round of applications, with a deadline of Feb. 14.