ARICHAT: A local runner is getting ready to participate in one of the world’s most famous marathons.

Isle Madamn She’s Fast Run Club founding member Lindsay MacNeil qualified for the Boston Marathon last September in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

“I’ve been running for a few years and I decided that I wanted to go after a pretty big goal, which was to qualify for Boston,” she told The Reporter. “I qualified, I was accepted, and here we are.”

To qualify, MacNeil had to finish with at least a three hour and 35 minute run over 42.2 kilometres.

“I came in with about a minute- and-a-half to spare so that was exciting, and they accepted my time,” she recalled.

The 126th Boston Marathon is taking place on April 18, and MacNeil be leaving two days prior.

“We’re going down as a family so I’ll have my siblings there to support me, as well as Scott (her husband) and the boys so I’m very excited about that,” MacNeil said.

As a female runner, MacNeil said 2022 is a particularly special year.

“It’s the 50th year that women were officially able to run in the marathon, which is really cool,” she noted. “Prior to 1972, women were running Boston, but their time was counted; ’72 that’s the year that they were considered actual runners in the race. Times have definitely changed so it’s really cool to be there to celebrate that 50th.”

After a virtual race in 2020, and 2021’s version which took place in October, MacNeil said she is happy to be part of the first in-person race in April since the start of the global pandemic.

MacNeil said she first developed an interest in running when her dad started in his early 50s.

“He definitely inspired me to lace up the sneakers and get running,” she noted. “I’d been to many of his races.”

In her early 20s, MacNeil started to run.

“That’s when I really go into and I really caught the running bug,” she stated. “I’ve been running about 10 years now, on and off.”

About a year ago, MacNeil started the run club, and noted she is the fourth Isle Madame resident to run the Boston Marathon, along with Joe Martell in 1905, Joe Richard three times after the Second World War, and in recent years, fellow club member Jessica Boudreau.

“It’s cool to be a member of that club, and then to be also running Boston this year; it’s really neat,” noted MacNeil. “I feel the love, and I feel their support.”

MacNeil added she is considering another trip to the Boston Marathon in the future.

“It’s definitely a very prestigious marathon. I’m very fortunate to be running it. Running is a privilege and I’m very fortunate to be healthy to be able to run,” she added. “I’m hoping to have fun with this one. I did all the hard work to qualify so at this point, I just want to go run it, and just soak it all in, enjoy every mile, and have a blast.”