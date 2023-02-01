Home Community Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals awarded Community Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals awarded By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp On Jan. 17 in Halifax, 16 individuals were presented with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for their service to the province. The medal recipients included Edward Carty of Antigonish for service to sport. Photo by Stephanie ComeauPictured following a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal ceremony honouring Richmond County residents on Jan. 22 at the Lion’s Den in Louisdale are :recipients (in no order): Anita Basque, Potloek First Nation; Louise Campell, Johnstown; Terrence Clements, L’Ardoise; Anne Digout, St. Peter’s; Robert Goyetche, Louisdale; Evelyn Landry, Louisdale; Richard Landry, St. Peter’s; Dr. Laurie MacNeil, Arichat; Louise Marchand (posthumously), Petit de Grat; Allison Martell, St. Peter’s; Shirley McNamara, Grantville; Sally Ann Mombourquette, L’Ardoise; Peggy Ouellette, Arichat; Donnie Pottie, River Bourgeois; and Debbie Samson, Louisdale. Contributed photoMacLeod Group Founder Brian MacLeod (middle) was recently awarded a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal by Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson and Premier Tim Houston. A passionate business leader, philanthropist, and community advocate, MacLeod provided an unwavering commitment to charity and dedication to volunteer leadership roles in organizations like St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, Festival Antigonish, Mount Allison University, Nova Scotia Community College, and the Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation. He founded the MacLeod Group Health Care Services in 1984 and today, the organization operates 13 locations, providing care to 724 residents, and employing over 1,000 employees throughout the Maritimes. Photo by the Office of the Lieutenant GovernorNova Scotia Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc recently handed out Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Medals to 17 Nova Scotians in recognition of significant service to the province. The medal recipients include Magdalen Samson for her services to French language education and Acadian culture. Contributed photoOn Jan. 10, District B Commander for the Royal Canadian Legion, Lorne MacDonald (left), presented Keith MacDonald, of Royal Canadian Legion Cambria Branch 37 in Mulgrave with a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for his work with the legion and the community. Photo by Communications Nova ScotiaThe medal recipients represent a broad cross-section of Nova Scotians who have contributed to diverse fields and organizations, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured here with Lt. Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc is Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal recipient Gabriel LeBlanc of Pondville, who was awarded for his service to education. Photo by the Office of the Lieutenant GovernorPictured with her family, Isle Madame native Tina Thibeau (left) was honoured for her public service with a Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Medal during a recent ceremony in Halifax. The medal recipients represent a broad cross-section of individuals who contributed to diverse fields and organizations, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.