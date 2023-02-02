Home Sports Annual Tiger Mackie Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament in Port Hawkesbury Sports Annual Tiger Mackie Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament in Port Hawkesbury By Mary Hankey - February 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Tiger Mackie’s family was at the opening games of the 2023 Tiger Mackie Oldtimer’s Hockey Tournament. Funds raised at the this year’s event will be directed to the Cape Breton Cancer Centre and the children of the late Tricia Little, Tiger’s granddaughter who passed away in 2021. Photos by Mary HankeyGlobal Window Blues came out on top with their win over the Strait Pirates Alumni in the U35 Greg MacRae Division championship game. Thirteen teams participated in the Tiger Mackie tournament over the weekend at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Tiger Mackie organizer, Annie Beaton, presented Randon MacKinnon with a gift card for being named the Strait Pirates Alumni Player of the Game in the U35 Greg MacRae Division A championship game. The Antigonish Old Dogs defeated the Platinum Old Dogs in an exciting game decided in a three-on-three overtime period. It was the first time the Tiger Mackie tournament was held since 2019. Goalie Robert MacDonald was the Player of the Game for the Platinum Old Dogs team in the Bill Hood Division championship game. Annie Beaton, organizer for the Tiger Mackie tournament, presented Robert with a gift card. Roy Sturmy presented the Bill Hood Trophy to the captain of the Antigonish Old Dogs, Kelvin Fraser. Their team defeated Platinum Old Dogs 3 -2 in overtime at the Tiger Mackie tournament. The Platinum Old Dogs came in second in the Over 35 Bill Hood Division at the Tiger Mackie tournament held last weekend at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Richard MacRae presented the captain of the Global Window Blues team, Brad Payne, with the U35 Greg MacRae Division A trophy. It was the first time the Tiger Mackie tournament was held since 2019. The Player of the Game for the winning Antigonish Old Dogs team was Andrew Arbuckle. Presenting Andrew with a gift card was Annie Beaton, organizer for the Tiger Mackie tournament.