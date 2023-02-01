ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The group associated with a lawsuit against the Municipality of the County of Antigonish challenging a vote to consolidate with the Town of Antigonish, continues to host community meetings about their legal challenge.

Let Antigonish Decide, a grassroots group of residents from both the town and county of Antigonish, have previously backed the group of 27 residents from the county who have filed litigation, pursuant to Section 189 of the Municipal Government Act.

Their litigation, which has Anne-Marie Long, Therese Penny, and Alicia Vink named as applicants, has been taken on by Donald Macdonald of Antigonish-based law firm MacPherson MacNeil Macdonald.

Let Antigonish Decide said there were 78 people at the Mini Trail Centre in Lakevale on Jan. 25 where one of the group’s founding members, Sarah Armstrong said a plebiscite is still possible.

“Consolidation is not a done deal,” Armstrong said. “We have opportunities to intervene and secure the vote we deserve.”

Group member and claimant Long points to the flawed reasoning in denying clear and factual information to an empowered voting public in the process leading up to the council votes to ask for special legislation to be passed to allow the dissolution of the town and the subsequent merger with the municipality.

“The responses to most of our relevant questions on operational and capital expenditures and needs were that the transitional committee would be responsible for the design and implementation of an administrative structure for the consolidated municipal unit,” Long said. “They said that the transition committee would be made up of the mayor, warden, their deputies, and CAOs, all appointed by the province, and only after the province agreed to allow this merger.”

While this is no indication of what could be, group member Coline Morrow emphasized that Premier Tim Houston hasn’t added the town and county’s request for consolidation to the spring legislative agenda.

“I believe that you will find the community members quite engaged in this issue,” Long told The Reporter. “And, now that we’ve filed our legal challenge, people are finding hope that we can stop this lack of democracy on an amalgamation.

According to Let Antigonish Decide, more than 135 people attended the community meeting in Havre Boucher on Jan. 29. Another meeting is scheduled in Maryvale on Jan. 31 and a final one in Lochaber on Feb. 2.

In a written statement provided by Let Antigonish Decide, Bruce MacLean of Antigonish suggests the town’s dissolution represents a danger to the democratic process.

“The town’s potential dissolution is rapidly metastasising to the larger provincial domain, where at the approaching spring sitting of the legislature, the move to the town’s dissolution will involve a more powerful potentially destructive process. Specifically, both Antigonish municipalities are engaging the provincial government to act in contravention of the provincial Municipal Government Act which in 2006 was addressed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal,” MacLean told The Reporter. “The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal’s interpretation of the MGA countered the municipalities’ earlier 2005 anti-plebiscite attempt to exclude the electorate by stating that such consolidative action must be preceded by a plebiscite. The town and county are now re-attempting to pre-empt this Nova Scotia Court of Appeals approved redemptive democratic legislation by opting to pursue consolidation approval without a plebiscite through the imposition of provincial special legislation.”

This could have impacts beyond Antigonish town and county, MacLean said.

“The provincial government’s potential involvement in the arbitrary destruction of court protected requisite municipal plebiscites brings attention to the critical role in democracy played by the province,” he said. “This provincial government’s involvement brings into play the role of all elected officials, both party-in-power and opposition, who will be involved in determining the future of the democratic process at the municipal level and hence beyond.”

MacLean said the democratic process must be protected.

“The province is now charged with the responsibility of protecting that representative process,” MacLean said. “Given the plebiscite denying democratic failure at the local municipal level as it metastasises upward to the provincial level from both the Town of Antigonish and the County of Antigonish.”

Let Antigonish Decide filed their suit in Antigonish Supreme Court on Jan. 16, and it is scheduled to appear before a judge on Feb. 13.

The group’s legal efforts are entirely funded by donations from the community. Donations to the group’s legal fund can be made at any East Coast Credit Union location to the account “Let Antigonish Decide” or by e-transfer to: donate@letantigonishdecide.ca.