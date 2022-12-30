Quotes of the year

“They put me and my family through a lot during this time. Were it not for the community, and them standing by my side, I think I would have given up hope a long time ago.” Josette Marchand on Jan. 5 reacting to news that the Municipality of the County of Richmond acknowledged she was wrongfully terminated

“Picking up and holding his cold lifeless body is pain no one deserves.” Macy Delorey, owner of a dog that was shot in Guysborough County last winter on Jan. 19

“She is a very sweet person, and she touched a lot of people’s hearts.” Hyson DeCoste of Port Hawkesbury on Jan. 19 talking about the disappearance of Trina Blagdon in Ontario

“It means so much to have someone behind you who believes in what you’re doing.” Sherry Sampson, managing director of the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise on Jan. 26 reacting to news that they received federal funding

“It is quite disheartening that you have people that were qualified, that were doing a great job for many years in the communities, and they’re simply just being tossed aside.” Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union President Jason MacLean on Jan. 26 regarding the provincial government’s decision to go with two employment service providers

Amanda Mombourquette

“I realize that during this pandemic, not everybody shares the same viewpoint, but at the end of the day, our health care workers are on the frontlines feeling the burden of this.” Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette on Feb. 2 talking about a newspaper received by a local health care worker which contained intimidating language and misinformation

“I did have an internal battle about fundraising for quite some time. It came down to revisiting moments I’ve had in the past where I felt inadequate because of the lack of capabilities that my current prosthesis has.” Arielle Vienneau of Port Hawkesbury on Feb. 2 discussing her fundraising campaign to purchase a new prosthetic leg

“When I was lying in my bed all the time, I knew for a fact, that I was going to do something to change that.” Dan Ross of Antigonish describing his symptoms on Feb. 2 after a skiing accident forced him to travel to the United States for a medical procedure

Arisaig resident and Antigonish business owner Dan Ross recounts his two year voyage to overcome injuries he suffered while skiing.

“To some it might just be some words on a piece of paper, but at least the recognition is being made of these historical events, because years ago people wouldn’t even know about the exodus leaving Nova Scotia.” Councillor Mary Desmond on Feb. 9 talking about the 230th anniversary of the Black Loyalist exodus from Nova Scotia

Mary Desmond

“I’ve never worked with people who are as caring and as efficient as they are at the Villa. If I end up there one day, which could very well happen, I would be happy to live there.” Richmond Villa employee Debra Froese on Feb. 16 describing her efforts to bring music to residents

“At a time we were celebrating the culture and the contributions of African Nova Scotians to our province to have this happen, it is deeply, deeply angering and disappointing.” Elizabeth Yeo, StFX’s vice president of students on Feb. 23 after a virtual event celebrating African Heritage Month was barraged with racial slurs

“There were a lot of hustlers and pimps in the neighbourhood. Basketball kept me out of gangs and stuff and off the street.” Former StFX X-Women Basketball Coach Doc Ryan on March 2 after he announced his retirement

“Because storms are far more vicious now, they’re more intense, they’re more frequent and it’s hard for vegetation to re-grow and sedimentation to build up enough to bolster shorelines against those forces.” Heather MacLeod-Leslie, senior archaeologist with the Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office on March 9 talking about efforts to combat coastal erosion in Potlotek First Nation

“There’ll be short and long-term jobs, we’ll be spending lots of money in the local community in construction, site clearing, and then there’ll be longer term jobs for the project life in road maintenance and turbine maintenance.” Keith Towse, with Community Wind, on March 9 talking about the economic benefits to the area from the Rhodena Wind Project

Hughie MacDougall

“In terms of Reeves Street, on the road diet, the facts are not all there.” Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall discussing the effects on traffic from the Destination Reeves Street project on March 9

“Warden Cranton will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the numerous organizations to which he generously volunteered his time and support.” Inverness Warden Bonnie MacIsaac on March 16 after the passing of former Warden Laurie Cranton

“We’re not living in the 1960s. You can’t talk to women like that anymore. It’s time to get over that, it’s time to stop pretending it’s OK, and that it doesn’t happen.” Jessica Forgeron on March 30 recalling a series of conversations that led to the suspension of Councillor Michael Diggdon from Richmond Municipal Council

“Nova Scotians expect their governments to be accountable and transparent with public dollars, and conduct themselves in ways that maintain the public trust.” Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Krista Higdon on April 6 regarding changes to the Municipal Government Act

“Residential schools took away an entire generation of traditional teachings from our ancestors which has led to numerous issues that we still face today.” Former Paqtnkek Chief, the late Tma Francis on April 6 reacting to an apology from Pope Francis on the role of the Catholic Church in running some Residential Schools in Canada

“You’ve got the authority and you’ve got the power to take a position and I’m going to ask you to vote against.” Businessman Joe Shannon on April 13 addressing Inverness Municipal Council about the Rhodena Wind Project

Long-time local businessman Joe Shannon voiced his opposition to an 18-turbine wind farm being proposed for the eastern side of Route 19 on approximately 8,000 hectares of Crown and private land by Community Wind.

“In my opinion, councillor Diggdon is not in a position to represent women, people with disabilities or low income individuals, many of whom are people with disabilities.” Marcilyn Cianfarani, a member of Richmond County’s Accessibility Advisory Committee on April 20 explaining why she decided to resign from the committee

“He directly violated one of the people he’s supposed to be working to protect and work for. All he gets is a slap on the wrist, and he gets to be paid, and stay at home, and skip the meetings, which he finds boring anyway.” Jessica Webb, a member of Richmond County’s Accessibility Advisory Committee talking about her decision, on April 20, to step down from the committee

“The first thing that catches you is the figure.” St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Site Lead Kathy Chisholm on April 27 discussing the $1.68 million donation to the hospital’s foundation from long-time Antigonish taxi driver John MacLellan

“I woke up the next morning, I was sore. But I didn’t know why I was sore.” The woman who accused former Assembly of First Nations Vice-Chief Morley Googoo of sexual assault on May 4

“Because of the difficult nature of the trauma, things do not get reported, perpetrators walk free, victims get blamed, and support for them is lacking.” Women’s Support Worker Kelsey Clyke on May 4 talking about the importance of Denim Day

“After two years of lockdowns, stay at home orders and COVID-hysteria, people are ready and what they want is more freedom.” People’s Part of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier on May 8 during an event in Port Hawkesbury

“He’s like a son to me, by blood we’re relatives. We’re more close, we’ve developed that bond, we argue, we fight, we scream, we cry but we all work together.” Red Tribe Boxing Club Coach Barry Bernard on May 18 after his club’s first exhibition in Port Hawkesbury

Michael Diggdon

“Reflecting upon my actions and words over the last few weeks and months, I have come to realize that it was inappropriate to send a personal response in relation to a request for action from me as a councillor for District 2.” Richmond Municipal Councillor Michael Diggdon on May 18 apologizing for the actions which got him suspended from council

“What we’ve learned is, it doesn’t matter what the topic is we’re offering, people are coming because they’re lonely, they’re coming to try to find a way to connect in with the community.” Lochaber resident Jennifer DeCoste on May 18 talking about a new program Life.School.House.

Jennifer DeCoste

“When I got the call that I was nominated for not only one, but two, awards, I thought to myself that it’s about time, not for myself but for any Indigenous artist that’s been putting a lot of work in with their songs, and not being recognized.” Morgan Toney on May 25 reacting two his East Coast Music Award nominations

“Their intention is vacate the building, and then eventually do renovations, and then they’re going to put rent up; that’s what they’re going to do.” Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie on May 25 talking to a tenant at an apartment complex on Bernard Street who was facing a renoviction

“A group of people have gotten people riled up; it’s strictly emotion.” Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Jason Aucoin on June 1 responding to concerns from town councillors and residents over rezoning and changes to the planning strategy in parts of the town

“In our rural communities, we have many complexities that urban areas might not have; larger rates of poverty, historical trauma, historical racism, outmigration, all of those are ongoing factors that contribute to gender based violence.” Danielle Martell, Strait Richmond Community Facilitator for the Circles of Support and Change Project on June 1 talking about why they do what they do

“This year, I’m going to be transitioning, I’m using my pronouns more, before I was letting it slide. The fact that I can safely do so in a rural community in just amazing because you don’t think you can in a small town but I’ve been so accepted.” Port Hawkesbury Pride Week Organizer Taylor Linloff on June 15 talking about her personal journey

Taylor Linloff

“I started to feel a little bit of a gassy, burning sensation in the pit of my stomach up my chest. I didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it, but it was progressively getting worse.” Former Richmond Warden Steve Sampson on June 15 describing the heart attack symptoms he experienced

“Our community is a small community and there’s probably close to 80 children here. Wrong place for somebody like him.” Courtney Hayne of Country Harbour on June 15 after learning that a convicted sex offender was living in her community

“There’s five million people that left Ukraine and they’re looking for homes.” Brenda Cooper, a member of local group Strait2Ukraine which worked to help people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on June 22

“She was one of a kind, totally. She was funny, she loved to laugh, but she was very strong in her convictions.” Jeanalle d’Entremont, the vice-chair of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial on June 22 after the passing of Louise Marchand

“He treated hundreds of people to games and he’d send them free tickets, and when they’d get there, he’d take them around the Forum, and he’d introduce them to some of the players.” Louisdale resident Jim Marchand on June 22 after the passing of Alfred Samson

“Enough is enough. We’ve always been told it’s your turn next; well here it is, give it to us. We’re part of the team. It takes a team to run a nursing home. Show us that we are important.” CUPE Local 1782 member Sherry Fougere on June 29 calling on the provincial government to increase the wages for support staff in health care facilities

“Not only was she an inspirational woman, who did incredible things but she was an incredible woman with inspirational qualities.” Nona McDowell-Heinbecker, who grew up with Cpl. Heidi Stevenson in Antigonish, on July 6

“I’m not the same person and I never will be the same. My heart is so broken. The grief is a constant in my body and my everyday life. There are so many times my chest feels like it will cave in because I cannot breathe.” Mona Bernard on July 13, mother of Cassidy Bernard of We’koqma’q First Nation who was killed in 2018, during the sentencing of the man deemed responsible for her death, Dwight Isidore

Mona Bernard holds a photo of her daughter, Cassidy, during a rally near We’koqma’q First Nation on October 24, 2019. The rally marked the one-year anniversary of Cassidy’s death.

“The governments of the past attacked us through our language when our children were punished for speaking it, but despite all of the efforts to destroy it, our language is still here and we are still here, and that shows our resilience as a people.” Norman Sylliboy, Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council on July 20 about the proclamation of legislation to recognize Mi’kmaw as the province’s first language

“Whenever you can get recognized by the town you grew up in, is like the cherry on top.” Former NHLer Aaron Johnson on July 27 after the town unveiled a banner paying tribute to the former resident of Port Hawkesbury

“Fifteen is the amount of places I’ve been before I was accepted here; seven of those are me being evicted or leaving because I couldn’t afford the rent.” Alycia Bower on July 27 during an official opening of the 12-unit living complex by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

“I think it’s really important that the general public understands homelessness is not just people living on the street in Halifax. Homelessness can be hidden; it can be people who possibly access shelter systems. It can include people living paycheck to paycheck, or in inappropriate housing.” Lilla Roy, a professor at the School of Nursing at Cape Breton University on Aug. 10 reacting to a survey showing high rates of homelessness in Eastern Nova Scotia

“I loved everything about it.” Teenager Rhyah Stewart on Aug. 24 recalling her decision to become a goalie

“The piper at the dedication played ‘Going Home.’ It’s all very emotional because as I sat there at my parent’s graveside I felt like I was home. That’s the feeling I had, like I was home.” Roberta MacDonald Hobaica on Aug. 31 talking about the dedication of a monument to the descendants of Margaret and William MacDonald of Mulgrave

“We need our government to make economic decisions that help Nova Scotians build a better future, not ones that prop up outdated and dangerous industries for the sake of short-term profit.” Mimi O’Handley, the wetlands and water coordinator for the Ecology Action Centre on Aug. 31 after learning that Signal Gold Inc.’s proposal for their Goldboro-based double open pit gold mine was approved by the provincial government

“I don’t know where to start. I think we’ve been railroaded.” Marie Lumsden, a member of Action Against Canso Spaceport, on Sept. 7 after learning that Maritime Launch Services received approval to begin construction of Spaceport Nova Scotia

“It was something that took longer than we thought it was going to take but happy for the workers from Cabot Manufacturing because it takes a lot of courage to come forward in this work environment these days to do what they did.” Unifor Local 972 President Archie MacLachlan on Sept. 14 talking about the process to unionize workers at the Cabot Gypsum plant in Point Tupper

“If ECCs don’t work, families cannot work.” Bayview Child Development Centre Director Jighisha Patel on Sept. 14 talking about the need to raise wages for Early Childhood Educators

“At the end of the day, whether you currently live in the town or county, we all call Antigonish home.” Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher on Sept. 21 after learning that the consolidation would not force the new municipality to pay more for policing costs

Laurie Boucher

“It was difficult meeting people; it was lonely. And now, he makes so many friends and he gets to be in the community, helping and doing.” Andrew Stalker, essential skills, employment, and community engagement instructor with Antigonish County Adult Learning Association, on Sept. 24 talking about his friend Andrew Chacko who was the Nova Scotia recipient of a national literacy award

“The sad reality is that the people who need the information that most of the team, most of the folks on this call today can share, are unable to hear it; their phones aren’t working, they don’t have power, or access to the internet.” Premier Tim Houston on Sept. 28 after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia, knocking out power, internet, and phone services for hundreds of thousands of Nova Scotians

“Money contributed by this diocese will be returned to this diocese through funding for programs, events, and projects to support healing in our local Indigenous communities and cultural awareness, appreciation and action in our parishes and communities at large.” Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick on Sept. 28 describing a fund to help those suffering from their time in Indian Residential Schools

“I found a little tote box yesterday with a few souvenirs, but other than that, everything is gone; it’s stuff I can’t get back.” Janasta Chiasson on Oct. 5 after her trailer was heavily damaged by Hurricane Fiona

“Geo-political instability is really serious, and what happened earlier this year, with the latest invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin has really shaken me a bit.” Central Nova MP Sean Fraser on Oct. 5 talking about the state of the world

“This really is a highly disturbing process to observe.” Kim Burnett, an assistant professor at StFX, talking about the Antigonish consolidation process on Oct. 12

“We do not have a copy of the video and we are asking for anyone who does, to provide us with a copy.” Cpl. Chris Marshall on Oct. 12 talking about a video which allegedly shows a home invasion in Mulgrave

“We have to look at different ways to deliver care. We know that it’s stressful and it’s top of mind for us, and for the community, so we have to continue to try different things.” Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson on Oct. 19 talking about health care challenges in the region

Michelle Thompson

“My phone was in my pocket and managed to fly pretty far away from me and the apple watch was what helped me be able to call.” Abbie Burke on Oct. 19 describing her ATV crash which could have ended much worse

“I you’re not up for the job, resign.” Antigonish resident Jack Sullivan on Oct. 26 after Antigonish Town Council voted to proceed with municipal consolidation

“This is not about me, I’m 60-years-old; this is about the next generation; putting our community in a position where we are relevant, where we can be sustainable on our own and not be a victim of another level of government deciding to put us into a spot we don’t want.” Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron on Oct. 26 after his council and Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of consolidation

“I cannot help but feel this is a very veiled attempt at homophobia.” Antigonish Town Councillor Andrew Murray on Oct. 26 after council received a letter in opposition to rainbow colours on a guardrail

Andrew Murray

“There are also many fears and rumours out there that our hospital is probably going to close; I’ve been hearing them myself.” Strait Richmond Healthcare Foundation Vice Chair Robert Goyetche on Oct. 26 talking about rumours of the closure of Strait-Richmond Hospital

“To give you a sense of what we’ve been dealing with, since July repairs have cost us over $100,000.” Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Jackie Foster on Nov. 2 talking about the cost of copper wire thefts from sub-stations

“Mayor Boucher, in particular, has been experiencing personal attacks, anonymous voicemails, and defamatory social media comments, some of which have been reported to the RCMP. This is bullying plain and simple and does not reflect who we are as a community.” A joint statement from Antigonish town and county CAOs on Nov. 2 about the vitriol aimed at Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher

“We know from our experience with Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs that a development like this can be transformational; creating hundreds of jobs, growth opportunities for local businesses, infrastructure enhancements, and support for community causes and organizations.” Beth MacLellan, Cabot Golf’s director of marketing on Nov. 9 about her company’s proposal for a golf course in West Mabou

“We love the place. If you look at the harbour from up the road, it’s probably one of the nicest views Antigonish County has. And we don’t want to mess with this.” Friends of Antigonish Harbour member Lou Bilek on Nov. 9 discussing his opposition to a proposal for an oyster farm

“I’ve put so much time and effort into the project; this is something I understand fully.” EverWind Fuels CEO Trent Vichie on Nov. 16 refuting news articles claiming they will be using power from Nova Scotia Power’s grid which is generated by coal

“They’re worried about the ER closing because right now, every week or every day, there’s more people coming to Inverness to get emergency service.” Inverness Municipal Councillor John MacLennan on Nov. 16 talking about Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

“It’s so scary. It’s your head, you can’t see in there, you haven’t got a clue what’s going on in there, you don’t know how big it is, you don’t know how big it’s getting, and how much.” Arichat resident Delores Boudreau on Nov. 23 talking about dealing with her second brain tumour

Delores Boudreau

“It’s not a rumour, what it is it’s the dispensing of misinformation, that’s what it is.” Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher on Nov. 30 refuting rumours that the Antigonish Electric Utility would be jeopardized by the consolidation of the town and county

“We know that children are showing up at Primary who may be are not toilet trained, or still bottle drinking…” Olivia Melnick, with Early Childhood Development Intervention Services, on Dec. 7 telling Richmond Municipal Council about the high rates of children requiring their services from the municipality

“I myself was surprised by the sudden decision of our superior in Rome to close the monastery without consultation and without any notice beforehand. I myself cannot understand the reason why the monastery was closed so sudden.” Mother Gloria Camalon on Dec. 7 reacting the closure of Our Lady of Grace Monastery

“At the end of the day, I want to make sure, what goes out here is good, and it’s the best it can be. Whether it takes a little longer, whether it costs a little more, we’re going to have to live with it for a long time.” Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster on Dec. 14 defending rising estimates and an extended timeline for the redesign of the Port Hastings rotary

“We definitely have a problem there that could be solved with thinking outside of the box.” Petit de Grat resident Blair Samson on Dec. 14 talking about local health care problems

“The idea was to give our thanks and gratitude to the community who welcomed us with open arms since 2016, and have showed us the real meaning of love and support.” Peace by Chocolate Founder and CEO Tareq Hadhad on Dec. 21 describing his feelings during the ribbon cutting for the new store on Main Street in Antigonish