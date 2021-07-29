Sports RABA’s 2021 season gets underway By Jake Boudrot - July 29, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Petit de Grat Red Caps shortstop Maurice Boudreau was busy on July 23 during his team’s 3-1 win over the Little Anse Hawks. Photos by Jake BoudrotThroughout the season this tribute to the late Barry Marchand will rest on the outfield fence of the Petit de Grat ballfield just below the scoreboard. Left: Petit de Grat Red Caps catcher Warren Olsen caught this flyball on July 23 at the Petit de Grat ballfield. Centre: Little Anse Hawks centrefielder Noah Landry ate up this fly ball as the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association’s 2021 season got underway. Right: Petit de Grat Red Caps outfielder Dawson LeBlanc gives chase to a ball in his team’s 3-1 season opening win over the Little Anse Hawks on July 23. Petit de Grat Red Caps pitcher Don Fougere holds Little Anse Hawks shortstop Laurier Samson on first base, as first baseman Jake Boudreau snags the throw. Little Anse Hawks third baseman James Delaney tracks down this foul pop-up on July 23 at the Petit de Grat ballfield. Julien Boudreau hits a sacrifice fly to score the Petit de Grat Red Caps’ second run in their 3-1 win over the Little Anse Hawks on July 23.