Raising the Pride Flag in Port Hawkesbury

Following the Pride Flag raising ceremony at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury on June 1, attendees walked down to the Fountain of Love in Grant's Pond. Photos by Mary HankeyThe Pride Flag was raised at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury to celebrate Pride Month. June is a time when many celebrate the diversity of LGBTQ+ communities and acknowledge the hardships they've endured and the progress that has been made. Pride Facilitator for the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Taylor Linloff, announced upcoming events to celebrate Pride Month. The official Pride Day celebrations on June 26 include a parade, community barbeque and the Pride Show called "Love Out Loud." Those who attended the Pride Flag Raising event were invited to place their hand-painted rocks around the Fountain of Love. June is Pride Month and it has become one of the largest celebrations for LGBTQ+ communities. People are encouraged to continue to place their hand-painted rocks around the fountain in Grant's Pond to celebrate Pride Month. (From the left): Port Hawkesbury Mayor, Brenda Chisholm Beaton; Pride Facilitator for the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Taylor Linloff; Ash Jolley; and Malcolm John MacPhail helped raise the Pride Flag at the Civic Centre.