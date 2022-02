PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP has confirmed that a man who was reported missing on the weekend has been found and is safe.

Inverness County District RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Marc Sylliboy, who was reported missing on Feb. 13 and last spoke with family on Feb. 12 in Port Hawkesbury.

According to an RCMP press release issued this morning, Sylliboy is five-foot-11-inches in height, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.