RCMP Cst. Wiley fails to illuminate at mass shooting inquiry

TRURO: Many questions remain after an RCMP constable once described by another officer as “a good friend” of the man behind April 2020’s mass shooting and arson rampage testified during last week’s public inquiry.

The government-appointed Mass Casualty Commission isn’t disclosing why it forbade any public broadcast of video or audio of Const. Greg Wiley’s testimony, a special accommodation that commissioners haven’t granted to any of the dozens of other witnesses called to date.

Once on the stand, the highly anticipated witness seemed to have a hazy memory when lawyers asked pivotal questions, such as his involvement in 2010 when the gunman had threatened to kill his parents or in 2011 when an officer safety bulletin went out to all police agencies after the gunman said he wanted “to kill a cop.”

“The testimony was not as helpful as I would have hoped,” Linda Hupman, a lawyer representing some of the victims’ families, told Advocate Media. “It’s fair to say that anyone listening to him testify to events earlier in time than 2010, such as his first dealings with the perpetrator in or around 2007, later interactions and other events between 2007, and when he last encountered the perpetrator in 2017, could not help but come away feeling that his memory of events seemed to be selective.”

Hupman said that while the special accommodation for Wiley’s testimony didn’t inhibit the ability to question him, it is impossible to know whether his request was justified given that the commission isn’t offering any explanation.

“This applies to all the other cases where accommodations were given, and it has been a source of great frustration for us as participant counsel and for the other participant counsels as well,” she said.

Adam Rodgers, a Guysborough lawyer who’s been following the proceedings closely, said the accommodation was extraordinary.

“There was no indication whether it was for medical reasons that we couldn’t get into further or if there were police operational reasons that that somehow meant his identify needed to be protected,” Rodgers said in an interview. “The accommodation of witnesses has not been a great feature for this commission.”

More information could have been provided to shed some light on the reasoning, said Rodgers. “If Cst. Wiley suffered from anxiety or if he’s worried about the health of his family or anything like that, there’s vague ways you could explain that.”

Emily Hill, a senior lawyer with the public inquiry, said the accommodation request, like others before it, took privacy into account.

“Because such requests almost always deal with physical or psychological health needs, specific details are not made public,” she said in an emailed response to questions. “All witnesses who testify at the commission, including Const. Wiley, do so after being issued a subpoena, which requires their attendance.”

Wiley’s apparent distrust of the media, something he alluded to at the end of his testimony, would not be a valid consideration, she said.

Wiley hinted at the end of his testimony that his feelings about the media could be, at least in part, behind his request that his testimony not be broadcast live and only available in a written transcript after the fact.

“They’re not really held to an account of how accurate they are,” he said. “I think the media being able to view something like this is a privilege on their part, and if they’re going to be allowed to cover something like this, they should be held to a standard where they’re going to report with greater accuracy, let me just be diplomatic and put it that way.”

The officer visited the gunman’s cottage around 16 times between 2007 and 2011. Contrary to reports, however, the two weren’t friends, Wiley said. “Any time I stopped at his house in Portapique I was in uniform, in a marked police vehicle and I was on the clock.”

He considered the perpetrator a community contact who gave him tips about local crimes after he called police to report a theft of tools from his garage.

Wiley said that “to the best of (his) recollection,” he was never asked to officially investigate the gunman, despite reports he kept illegal firearms in his Portapique home. He said he was surprised to learn, years later, that he was behind the worst mass killing on modern Canadian history when, disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica police cruiser, he murdered 22 people.

“I know in retrospect, as everyone looks at this and sees what he’s done, they probably think I’m out of my mind,” he said via a closed video link that only media and participants could access. “But, at the time, the individual I was dealing with was level-headed, articulate, well-spoken, mannerly (and) seemed pro-police.”

Wiley said he couldn’t recall an officer calling him about a tip that the gunman, Dartmouth denturist Gabriel Wortman, had threatened to kill his parents in New Brunswick.

“I’m not going to call the guy a liar or anything, but I don’t have any recollection of speaking with him about that,” he said.

Wiley, who has since relocated out of the province, also said he didn’t recall seeing the 2011 bulletin that said, “Use extreme caution when dealing with Wortman.”

“He seemed to have a very good memory about things that he wanted to have a good memory about and then where there were more difficult questions stretching back to his relationship with the killer … he didn’t have a memory at all,” said Rodgers. “His personal credibility as he answered questions took a hit. If this was in a regular court situation, I think a judge would have to make that kind of comment.”

In-person proceedings resumed this week at the Doubletree Hilton in Dartmouth, including a roundtable on police oversight, supervision and accountability.