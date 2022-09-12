PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Sting refused to give up, and as a result, are provincial champions.

On Sept. 4, the Sting came from behind to defeat Antigonish 13-12 in the 13U A Tier championship game in Stewiacke.

“The championship game, the kids were down 11-5 going into the seventh inning and they scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to go up 13-11 and ended up winning 13-12,” Strait Area Sting Coach Kevin Beaton told The Reporter. “The kids were phenomenal all weekend; they never gave up all weekend.”

The Sting took their semi-final game 9-8 over St. Andrews.

“Our crossover game, we ended up winning that in the bottom of the seventh,” the coach recalled.

The Sting earned their way to the final game after posting an undefeated record in preliminary play. The Strait beat Oxford in their first game of the tournament 5-4, then defeated Stellarton 8-7, and downed the host Stewiacke side 17-11.

“The kids, they showed a lot of grit. They were behind in a lot of the games but they came back and battled hard and pulled off the wins,” Beaton noted. “We were down 6-0 against Stellarton in that first game Saturday morning.”

Beaton said it was a “total team effort all weekend,”

“Everybody did their part all weekend,” he said. “Everybody did what they had to do when they were asked to do it. There was one game where the top part of our lineup wasn’t hitting but the bottom half was.”

Beaton said his team had a 19-7-1 record in the 13U Bluenose League.

“Our defense was second to none, as far as I’m concerned. Our defense has been solid all summer long and our offense has been good all year too,” he said. “They just never gave up. I don’t think the word quit is in the kid’s vocabulary.”

Another help was the fan support all weekend and throughout the season.

“We had great fans all weekend and actually all summer; we were getting big turnouts at our games in town,” stated Beaton.

Pointing to the efforts of players and parents all year, Beaton said he had “three great coaches” in Garrette LaRue, Adam Powers, and Bill MacNeil. He said his team practiced twice a week, and he never had less than 12 kids out of 14 showing up every time.

“Great bunch of kids; couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids to coach all summer,” Beaton noted. “And phenomenal parents; they showed the commitment just as much as the kids did, so it made it a fun year to coach.”

Beaton added that approximately half of his team will be moving to 15U baseball next season.

“They all have a great attitude,” he added. “What made it easy this summer is all the kids, they listened to all the coaches to what we had to say, and they wanted to learn so it made it easy to teach them and help them learn what they wanted to accomplish.”