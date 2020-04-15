RCMP takes over enforcement of COVID-19 laws

HALIFAX: As the RCMP takes the lead on law enforcement, the province wants to provide more face masks to front line health care workers.

During a briefing on April 13 in Halifax, Premier Stephen McNeil said the provincial government is going “around the world” to procure more masks for front line health care workers. McNeil said the private sector used their contacts, companies not needing masks turned them over to the province, 300,000 masks were received from the National Procurement Program, and in coming weeks, a shipment of masks is coming from China.

“Before we could begin to distribute, we needed to be sure we had enough and so began our procurement process,” McNeil explained. “Currently, we have enough masks in stock – including surgical, M-95 and facial shields – that we are feeling confident about our supply.”

Last weekend, the province started distributing surgical masks to front-line workers in every long-term care facility in the province. On Tuesday, the government began sending out masks to front-line workers in all residential care and continuing care facilities, as well as to Home Care Support Workers.

The protocol applies to nursing homes and residential care facilities licensed by the Department of Health and Wellness and to private, unlicensed assisted-living facilities, retirement homes, memory-care homes and enriched-care homes.

Home care support workers must also wear a mask under the protocol. The protocol applies to direct care staff in residential facilities funded by the Disability Support Program and licensed by the Minister of Community Services under the Homes for Special Care Act, as well as adult residential centres, regional rehabilitation centres, residential care facilities, small option homes, developmental residences, and group homes.

In the meantime, the Nova Scotia RCMP continues to lays charges for offences under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts. As of press time, the RCMP has charged 116 people with offences related to the state of emergency.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, it was extended to April 19. Under the act, social gatherings of no more than five people were allowed, with exceptions for construction sites and processing plants. Later, all provincial parks and beaches were closed to the public, with offenders possibly fined $1,000, charged with trespassing and having their vehicles towed.

Last week the RCMP was asked for assistance in the coordination and enforcement of the March 25 federal Quarantine Act that any person entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) requested that police agencies across Canada provide physical verification that individuals subject to the order are complying. These checks will generally be limited to people who – after PHAC has done initial verifications by phone, text or e-mail – may require a physical verification by police.

The RCMP’s law enforcement role in response to the federal order is limited to non-compliance that occurs within its jurisdiction. The RCMP is also playing a coordination role for all Canadian law enforcement by providing all forces with the information required to conduct physical verification of compliance.

When enforcing the law, RCMP officers will use a risk-based, measured approach to non-compliance, focusing on education and encouragement. RCMP officers will attempt to conduct physical verification with the individual while maintaining physical distancing. Officers will speak to the person, inform them of the law and explain the importance of compliance, as well as the potential consequences of non-compliance.

Violating or failing to comply with the Quarantine Act could have significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment. Maximum penalties include a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months. Further, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while contravening this act could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Currently, individuals charged under the Quarantine Act can be issued a court appearance notice or summons, rather than being taken into custody. Arrests would be a last resort, based on the circumstance and the officer’s risk assessment. Taking a person into custody is not the preferred approach to enforcing isolation or quarantine (self-isolation), and may place officers and other persons at risk of exposure.

On April 14, regulatory amendments under the Contraventions Act came into effect, allowing law enforcement agencies – including the RCMP and local and provincial police forces – to issue tickets to individuals who do not comply with orders under the Federal Quarantine Act.

When a ticket is issued, an individual can pay the fine voluntarily, avoiding a trial and a criminal record to help save court and enforcement agency resources. These amendments do not prevent law enforcement from pursuing more serious matters requiring more severe penalties.

These measures are in addition to provincial orders which allow for ticketing. These changes provide law enforcement with an additional tool to enforce public health rules.