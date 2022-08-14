STRAIT AREA: The findings from a homelessness count completed throughout Eastern Nova Scotia in November of 2021 were released on August 3 and it highlights a need for housing strategies throughout all counties in Cape Breton Island, along with Antigonish and Guysborough Counties.

The report counted a combined total of 483 individuals who identify as living with homelessness in the regions where the study took place. This includes 419 people aged 16 or older, along with 64 children also reported to be under the care of people experiencing homelessness.

In Antigonish County there are six unsheltered individuals, five in emergency shelters, 24 provisionally accommodated and, 16 at risk of homelessness. In Richmond, Inverness, Victoria and Guysborough counties combined, there are six unsheltered individuals, six in emergency shelters, 19 provisionally sheltered, and 12 at risk of homelessness. The survey was completed by the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group, Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition, the Health Promotion Team in Mental Health and Addictions, Nova Scotia Health and Cape Breton University.

Taking place over four weeks throughout November 2021, the service-based survey relied on information gathered from 48 organizations who are in contact with people experiencing homelessness throughout Cape Breton Island, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Lilla Roy, a professor at the School of Nursing at Cape Breton University and Principal Investigator for the survey, said a service-based count allows for better engagement in rural communities. Since this is the first-time getting information from these service providers in certain regions, Roy said the data may be more encompassing the second time around.

“There’s an element that you’re going to have more engagement a second time around, however the numbers are there and people know there’s a problem,” she told The Reporter. “People want to show they have a problem so they can access the services they need, so this does provide that for those more rural areas.”

Although she suggested the results from the first survey are enough to indicate something needs to be done to address homelessness in these areas.

“The next part, and the hard part is we need the action and to do something about it,” she said. “We need to make sure what we do really targets the people and the needs of the groups we identified. We know over 30 per cent are under the age of 30, so you’re not going to fix by offering only senior’s programs. We know that over 50 per cent are reported to be living with either mental illness or addiction issues, so we need supportive housing options.”

Amanda Mombourquette, Co-Chair of the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition and Warden of Richmond County told The Reporter most municipal councillors are hearing about housing concerns from constituents on a regular basis.

Mombourquette indicated the study was important for them to reach a better understanding and get actual data about an issue they know is present, but one that is sometimes hard to see in rural areas.

“In a rural area like Richmond County, it’s a real concern, because homelessness looks a little different. It’s harder to see sometimes, but it still looks a little different,” she said. “I think for me the most surprising thing that jumps out is the sheer numbers, 419 people 16 or older are experiencing some form of homelessness in Eastern Nova Scotia. We’re a very rural population and not as densely populated as a city, so that number to me was quite high and that’s a wakeup call I guess to all of us who are improving access to housing.”

New Dawn has been a non-profit provider of affordable housing in Cape Breton for more than 30 years and is also a member of the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Working Group.

Erika Shea, President and CEO at New Dawn Enterprises is calling on municipal governments throughout Cape Breton to make housing a priority.

In an emailed statement Shea said they are seeing municipalities “step up to the plate,” by reaching out to “provincial and federal governments to provide more non-repayable grants for the creation and preservation of non-profit supportive and affordable housing.”

She says by working together, the provincial and federal governments have the potential to address the housing issue.

“If both levels of governments provided larger non-repayable grants, the housing crisis we are seeing now would relatively quickly begin to recede,” said Shea.

Momborquette says running housing projects isn’t a core function of a municipality, but advocating for and establishing more non-profit organizations in communities to help receive potential government grants is something municipal governments can do.

“The implication here at the end of the day from the research team is there is an urgent need for a rights-based approach to housing and that’s something we’ll definitely be advocating for,” the warden said. “I think we have work to do, to be ready. As well as preparing communities for different kinds of housing options. I think that’s part of the work we need to be doing on the ground, is establishing regional non-profit housing associations so that we can take advantage of those kinds of grants and contributions.”

The report also highlights several key barriers when it comes to accessing and keeping appropriate, stable and permanent housing. The top five barriers being: lack of appropriate housing availability, addictions or substance use, mental illness, low income and poor housing options.

Roy said the report also highlights what homelessness looks like in rural areas, as opposed to larger towns and cities, important data she says the general public should be aware of.

“I think it’s really important that the general public understands homelessness is not just people living on the street in Halifax,” she said. “Homelessness can be hidden, it can be people who possibly access shelter systems. It can include people living paycheck to paycheck, or in inappropriate housing.”