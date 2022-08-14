Potlotek re-elects Wilbert Marshall with new team of councillors

POTLOTEK: Wilbert Marshall will remain Chief of the Potlotek First Nation.

Elections for Office of Chief and Councillors for Potlotek were held on Aug. 5, and results started to come in around midnight.

Marshall was re-elected for the Office of Chief with approximately 40 per cent of the vote, or 155 casted ballots of the 389 total votes made; Tahirih Paul was the runner-up with 81 votes, Anita Basque walked away with 75 votes, Wayne Douglas Johnson Sr. recorded 50 votes and Darrell W. Johnson Sr. rounded out the group with 28.

In addition to Marshall being re-elected, he will be joined around the council table with a group of seven new council members. None of the current councillors were re-elected.

Serving as councillors for the next four years, Tyrone Bernard received the highest amount of support from the community with 206 total votes.

“Thank you Potlotek! Just (want to) say thank you to all my supporters who have supported me in our band election,” Bernard said through his step-daughter on Facebook. “Congratulations to our newly elected team of councillors and our re-elected Chief Wilbert Marshall and thank you to all that have served our community in the last four years.”

Bernard said the results speak for themselves.

“The community has spoken,” he said. “This is who you believe will bring our beautiful community together and keep everything going in a positive and productive way forward.”

Mary Susan Lafford (148), Mary Leeann Johnson (144), Aaron Marshall (138), Junior Johnson (134), John Boy Marshall (128), Isaiah Bernard (126) and Jocelyn Marshall (108) round out Potlotek’s council table.

While no councillors continued on from the previous term, two of newly elected council members, Jocelyn Marshall and Junior Johnson served on council in prior years.