PORT HAWKESBURY: The waterfront in the Town of Port Hawkesbury is soon to undergo a multi-phase strategic plan.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Allan MacMaster, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Inverness along with the Mayor of the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton announced the waterfront revitalization project outside the Oceans Innovation Centre – A’Paqt Place on August 3.

Kelloway, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard said the federal government’s contribution of $189,909 is to help Port Hawkesbury take advantage of new opportunities to make a difference in the everyday life of their residents.

“Port Hawkesbury is sort of like a second home. I started my career here, many, many moons ago at the Nova Scotia Community College Strait Area Campus,” he said. “I’m also really pleased to be here to provide some good news for the region, which will have a positive impact on businesses, the tourism sector and the community in general.”

What Kelloway said he likes about the town’s council and staff is that they are looking at existing and new ways to create more traffic in the area and project that will benefit the whole community.

“The project includes the installation of sculptures to draw new resident and visitor traffic to the water, as well as the construction of two kiosks, one available for business owners to rent, and one for an outdoor market to showcase our local artisan’s works,” he said. “It is also looking to take advantage of the stunning natural vista of the Strait of Canso. The town will also construct a Sunset Park with an accessible green space for people to enjoy. Finally, there will also be signage that will tell the story of the natural and man-made features of the waterfront.”

This project, Kelloway said creates an environment to help new and existing businesses while also developing and nurturing tourism opportunities, and what he likes about it, is it truly represents the innovative spirit of community leaders in Port Hawkesbury.

“That’s the kind of innovative thinking we need to build strong, sustainable and thriving communities,” he said. “Looking at things a little differently, imagining more broadly and thinking outside the box can turn an opportunity into reality.”

Deputy Premier MacMaster advised growing up he always viewed Port Hawkesbury as a hub that supported the Quad Counties.

“I want to commend the town council for looking at Port Hawkesbury, not just as we’ve always seen it, coming from a neighbouring community,” MacMaster said. “I know this project is going to draw people out, the simple pleasures in life are so important.”

The Province of Nova Scotia will be contributing $35,000 on the revitalization project, while the Town of Port Hawkesbury is contributing $118,000.

In 2020, the Town of Port Hawkesbury consulted with the community and stakeholders resulting in a refresh of a Waterfront Development Strategy outlining new ideas and projects that will attract more residents, entrepreneurs, tourists and investment to the waterfront.

Another complementary Active Transportation project announced in June 2021 will add seven kilometres of pathways, including a connector to the waterfront.

“This announcement certainly is going to lend value to our waterfront and making sure it’s very robust,” Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter. “Waterfront development is one of our five strategic priority areas that we have identified as a council that we plan to work really hard to strive toward incredible growth over the remainder of our term.”

The mayor suggested the waterfront is important because it’s their link to history; it’s their link to the past.

“Our waterfront is definitely our direct connection to the history of the town. Granville Street used to be our main street at one point in time during the golden age of sale,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “Certainly, having a better representation of our history, from the waterfront is going to be a great feature. There is more to come in the subsequent phases and we want to make sure our waterfront is going to be a great destination.”