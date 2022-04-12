PORT HAWKESBURY: Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health (CBSRH) held the region’s first ever awards for health care providers.

The CBSRH said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical roles health care professionals play, and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make to serve local communities, and the Community of Care Awards allowed members of the community to show appreciation for the healthcare heroes of Cape Breton South.

Award categories and winners included: Healthy Communities Leader, Celeste Gotell; Mentor Champions, Dr. Scott MacNeil and Dr. Laurie MacNeil; Life-Long Learner, Melanie Power; Dedicated Professional, Michelle Carter; Health care Hero Award winners, Richelle Sparks, Glenda Kipp, and Tara MacInnis; Making a Daily Difference Award (volunteer), Georgette Burke; and Making Health Your Business Award, Michael Hatt.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for this past December, was held on April 7 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health is a partnership of the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of Richmond County, along with representatives from the Strait-Richmond Hospital, Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre, St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre, Strait Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Breton Partnership, and other partners.

The group was established in January 2020 to take a regional approach focused on building on the strengths of local communities and providing a more collaborative environment to attract physicians and other health care professionals.