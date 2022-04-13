PORT HAWKESBURY: A Port Hawkesbury man who has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and sexual exploitation is scheduled to return to court on April 25.

Jason Seymour was present in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 11 for a scheduled election and plea, when he filed a motion with the court to change his representation from Legal Aid’s Zachary MacMillian to Halifax-based lawyer Allan MacDonald.

Judge Laurel Halfpenny MacQuarrie granted the two week adjournment and advised Seymour his conditions of undertaking remain in place.

When asked by Halfpenny MacQuarrie how the Crown was proceeding with the manner, Stephanie Morton suggested they would wait until the new representation took over the file to progress.

“I was reserving the election until speaking with counsel,” Morton told the court. “But now that Mr. MacMillian is off the record, I will speak to Allan MacDonald.”

According to information provided to The Reporter, Cpl. Chris Marshall explained on Jan. 23, Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint “alleging that a man had sexually assaulted a female youth.”

Marshall said police gathered information and evidence, and on Feb. 14, they arrested the 45-year-old, who was later released on conditions.

“Bearing in mind the trauma the victim has experienced as a result of the acts committed against her, we will not be providing further details,” Marshall added. “The matter is before the courts and it would be improper to provide further comment.”

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Services advised the alleged offences took place from May 17, 2021 to Sept. 1, 2021.