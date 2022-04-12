HALIFAX: The provincial government said it is providing one-time grants totalling $396,000 to support 20 community transportation providers across Nova Scotia.

Among the grant recipients is the Antigonish Community Transit Society, which was approved for $36,000, while Strait Area Transit was greenlit for funding of $16,000.

“These organizations offer full-service transportation to meet the daily needs of Nova Scotians, particularly in rural communities,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works. “This funding recognizes the financial pressures these organizations have faced, with increases in fuel, insurance and vehicle maintenance costs.”

The province said reliable community transportation allows people to access services, including going to work, shopping, attending medical appointments and participating in activities in their community.

The province said the Rural Transportation Association is a network of community-based organizations that provide door-to-door accessible ride services.

“COVID-19 has put considerable financial strain on the community transit providers over the past two years,” Susan Taylor, Chair of the Rural Transportation Association said. “Throughout the pandemic we have continued to provide transportation services to our clients to get them where they needed to go. The cost of fuel and maintenance alone have seen a steady increase in pricing, which has impacted our financial bottom lines and created challenges in providing service. These funds are greatly appreciated to help with these ever-increasing expenses.”

For more information on the Rural Transportation Association, go to: https://ruralrides.ca/ and for more on the Community Transportation Network, check out: https://communitytransitns.ca/