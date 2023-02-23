HALIFAX: The provincial government announced funding to help Réseau Santé – Nouvelle-Écosse attract and recruit bilingual mental health professionals.

According to the province, Réseau Santé was approved for $73,000 to develop a website in French and English to attract French-speaking mental health care professionals to Nova Scotia. The site will include testimonials from French-speaking health care professionals, answer questions about moving to Nova Scotia, and promote the benefits of living and working in the province.

Réseau Santé Executive Director Pierre Roisné told The Reporter that communication is key in dealing with mental health.

“It’s very difficult to speak about your emotions and anxieties in your own language, so imagine if you had to do that in another language? In mental health, communication is extremely linked to the treatment,” he said. “To be healthy in mental health, you have to speak, you have to communicate, you have to be understood and understand what health professionals want to say to you.”

Roisné also pointed out that in the Acadian and Francophone community, those aged 65 and over represent 27 per cent of the population, but for the rest of the province that number stands at 19 per cent.

“In proportion, the Acadian and Francophone community is much older than the rest of the Nova Scotia population,” he stated.

Another part of their strategy is to meet students taking mental health programs in bilingual schools around the country and inform them about the opportunities in Nova Scotia, Roisné noted.

“What we want is to help to fill the vacant positions in the mental health system and increase the capacity of the system to deliver services in French,” he said.

Khalehla Perrault, Communications and Media Relations Advisor for the Department of Health and Wellness, said the province had conversations with more than 160 individuals from 100 organizations, including initial conversations with La Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Ecosse.

“Part of government’s work to build universal addictions and mental health care is better understanding the needs of our communities,” she wrote The Reporter in an email. “We know that many underrepresented populations in the province face barriers in accessing care. This is often due to a lack of culturally appropriate care or, as may be the case for francophone communities, care provided in French.”

Under a mandate to ensure Acadian and francophone Nova Scotians receive safe, reliable health care, Réseau Santé said it brings together key stakeholders from the sector and the community to improve access to French-language services.

To support a wide range of projects, Réseau Santé said it works with various partners, including: La Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse; Conseil jeunesse provincial; Fédération des femmes acadiennes de la Nouvelle-Écosse; Regroupement des aînés de la Nouvelle-Écosse; Fédération des parents acadiens de la Nouvelle-Écosse; Université Ste-Anne; Consortium National de formation en santé; Conseil scolaire acadien provincial; Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness’ Nova Scotia Department of Community Services; Acadian Affairs – Nova Scotia; Health Canada; and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Noting that the group is part of a national network of organizations, Réseau Santé said it provides the Patient Safety, Language and Active Offer training to health care professionals and managers, and maintains and updates the Directory of French-speaking Health Professionals which includes the: Arichat Medical Clinic; Strait-Richmond Hospital; Antigonish Mall Business Centre; Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital; and the Inverness County Home Support Society.

Roisné said this is a way of connecting patients with French speaking professionals.

“It depends on the individual, there is not a systematic approach,” he said. “If I want to speak about my health, and particularly if I want to speak about my mental health, I would like to do it in French, so to speak with a bilingual health care professional.”

People who work in the health care field who speak French can make use of Réseau Santé’s Bonjour/Hello tools to let their patients/clients know they can be served in French. Employees of the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Centre can make use of the Government of Nova Scotia’s Bonjour! program, they noted.

The province said the funding is from the $ 2 million Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment Community Fund.

“Nova Scotia’s Acadian and francophone communities have stressed the importance of access to mental health supports,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie. “This work will help more francophone Nova Scotians get the help they need, in the language they’re most comfortable with.”

According to provincial numbers, there are more than 30,000 Acadian or francophone Nova Scotians.