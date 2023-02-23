Musique Royale presents ‘Three for All’ guitar trio

HALIFAX: Three fabulous guitarists Daniel MacNeil, Scott Macmillan, and Emma Rush will be performing a mix of classical, flamenco, jazz, original compositions, and Celtic music on a Musique Royale concert tour next month.

The tour takes place in historic venues across Nova Scotia, including a concert on March 5 at 4 p.m. at St John’s Centre of the Arts in Arichat.

MacNeil is a multiple award-winning guitarist, composer, and educator who has performed across Canada and Spain as a soloist, in chamber music settings and with professional symphony orchestras, said Musique Royale. They said he has been featured as both a guitarist and a composer for full-length concerts with the Calgary Philharmonic, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the Victoria Symphony, and he has also performed with Symphony Nova Scotia.

In addition to his background in Western classical music and improvisation, Musique Royale said MacNeil has specialized training in numerous international genres, including: Flamenco, Middle Eastern (Arabic and Turkish), Indian Classical, and Latin (to name a few), and he is equally adept in New Music, Jazz, and frequently collaborates with professional dancers.

Musique Royale said MacNeil is also recognized as an educator. As an instructor, they said he has been awarded the Teachers Gold Medal Award from the Royal Conservatory of Canada five consecutive years for teaching classical guitar competition winners. He is a faculty member at the Fountain School of Performing Arts, Dalhousie University and the Maritime Conservatory, he is the director of World Music ensembles, Guitar Ensembles, and has taught at Acadia University and the NSCC Ivany campus, they said, noting his recordings and compositions are featured by the CBC and numerous festivals across Canada.

Daniel MacNeil

Rush has established herself as one of Canada’s top classical guitarists, Musique Royale said. They said her career has commanded world recognition with recent tour highlights including a four-city tour in China, starting with the Altamira Shanghai International Guitar Festival, appearances at guitar festivals including Festival de Guitarras Lagos de Moreno (Mexico), the Nyköping Gitaarseminarium (Sweden), and a prestigious concert at the Internationales Gitarren Symposion, Iserlohn (Germany).

In 2023 Rush performs throughout Canada with stops in Nova Scotia, Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, with international appearances including the Minnesota Guitar Society and the Swedish Guitar and Lute Festival, noted Musique Royale.

In 2020 Rush released Wake the Sigh, a collection of rare music written for guitar by women in the 19th century, said Musique Royale, noting that her earlier recordings are Canadiana, which includes a suite dedicated to her by composer William Beauvais, and Folklórica.

Rush has received three City of Hamilton Arts Awards, and has had her work supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, Hamilton City Enrichment Fund, and FACTOR, said Musique Royale.

Musique Royale said Rush is a guest lecturer at colleges and universities throughout North America and was an Artist-in-Residence at the Fountain School of Performing Arts at Dalhousie University in the fall of 2016. She is active in presenting guitar events around the world and is Co-Director of GuitarFest West in Calgary and the Collegiate Peaks Guitar Retreat in Colorado, they said.

Scott Macmillan

Macmillan’s passion for creating music propels him forward in all aspects of music making, inspiring exploration into genres from rock to blues, classical to choral, Celtic to jazz, as well as modern and avant-garde, noted Musique Royale.

In 2021, Musique Royale said Macmillan composed the Dramatic Score for the film Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor. In 2019 he premiered “12 & Change” for Electric Guitar with SNS and “Woodland Revival,” an experiential composition performed by Mi’kmaw drummers, Persian, Celtic, and classical musicians.

Music has taken Macmillan to many places including Carnegie Hall performing his much loved ode to our world’s oceans “Celtic Mass for the Sea,” with partner/librettist Jennyfer Brickenden, said Musique Royale.

Multiple awards, appointments, commissions and critical reviews all reflect Macmillan’s contribution to the music of Nova Scotia and beyond, said Musique Royale. An integral contributor to the success of the late Rita MacNeil, they said Macmillan played an equally pivotal role in the rise of the Rankin Family Band, the Nova Scotia Mass Choir and led Symphony Nova Scotia’s Maritime Pops programming for 10 years in the 1990’s.

In 2008, Musique Royale said Macmillan began mentoring a new generation of guitarists at the Fountain School of Performing Arts, Dalhousie University.

Musique Royale said it is a province-wide music presenter in Nova Scotia. Since its founding in 1985, Musique Royale said it has brought world class symphony orchestras and chorus’ to beautiful churches and salon-style events, with children-friendly shows encompassing jazz, world, classical, and more. Also, from June to September, their summer festival features early music in beautiful and historic venues across Nova Scotia.