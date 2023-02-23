ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The warden Municipality of the County of Antigonish says the municipality’s firefighters are a group of volunteers who are called upon in some of the more trying times.

“They’re heading into danger most times when everyone else is fleeing danger,” Warden Owen McCarron said. “We looked at the level of service they give to our community as complete volunteers; we just felt it’d be nice to have an official recognition ceremony.”

Members of the St. Andrews and District Volunteer Fire Department and the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department (ACVFD) were recognized for their efforts with long-term service medals during the county’s regular, monthly council meeting on Feb. 14.

Members from both respective departments were recognized for 30-plus years of service, while members with Pomquet Fire and Emergency Services and the Tracadie and District Volunteer Fire Department were previously recognized.

Receiving 30 year service medals with the ACVFD were Allan Kennedy, Willie MacIsaac, Brian MacDonald, and Hugh MacFarlane; Graham Chisholm, John Kennedy, Brendan MacInnis, George Girroir, Roddie MacDonald, Doug MacLean, Glen Tate, and Keith Trenholm were recognized for 35 years; while David Sweet received a medal for his 45 years of service.

Henry Overmars received a medal for 30 years of service; Benny Ten Brinke received a medal for 40 years of service, and George Landry received a medal for 45 years of service with the St. Andrews department.

“We just felt it was important to recognize this key part of our community,” McCarron said. “They interact in our community on a continuous basis, they’re volunteering, they’re fundraising, they do school visits, they do so many things so we felt it was nice to put a spotlight on them.”

Having that kind of commitment to volunteerism is something the warden suggested doesn’t happen every day and he can’t say enough about the volunteers in the community in general.

“I think it’s important to do that in a public setting,” McCarron said. “I think back to Hurricane Fiona, they were instrumental in many communities, just providing simple things, opening up fire halls so people can come in and warm up, charge their devices, just having that security knowing we could call on them.”