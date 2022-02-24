JUDIQUE: Residents unable to consistently access their mail since late last year are trying to find solutions.

Flo Campbell of Judique said the problem with community mailboxes started around Dec. 26 and continued for more than three weeks.

“People weren’t aware they weren’t getting mail service, because at the time, their individual compartment would open, but the issue is that the big front door on each module of these community mailboxes won’t open,” she told The Reporter. “While the individual might open their individual compartment, the mail driver can’t get any mail in there.”

Judique resident Mildred MacDonald said the problems centre around nine Canada Post units containing 16 individual mailboxes in the middle of the village, which impacts approximately 144 people.

According to Campbell, the problem was frozen mailbox locks or poorly functioning locks, and an outdoor design flaw that has plagued Canada Post for years.

“We did do some research and in 2015-2016, there were national articles written… talking about how the outdoor Canada Post mailboxes didn’t really work in this climate, to the point where the person who actually designed them wrote a piece for the Globe & Mail talking about their inconsistency,” MacDonald noted.

On Jan. 20, Campbell said Canada Post replaced the front panel locks on the outdoor community mailboxes, but the next day, it was reported that five of the nine outdoor units (containing 80 individual mailboxes) would not open. Then on Jan. 25, she said it was reported that two more of the outdoor units (including 32 individual mailboxes) would not open.

“Since then, and as recently as today, somebody just lefty my door saying he couldn’t get his mail today,” Campbell said on Feb. 16.

While this has been going on, Campbell said she and other affected residents called Canada Post officials, and were directed to get their mail at the Port Hood post office.

“That was with us calling many different places; many times calling the postmaster in Port Hawkesbury,” she recalled. “We think that the odd occasional freezing, we could put up with, but to have to drive to the next village for at least three-and-a-half consistent weeks to get our mail, regardless of your age, or your mobility, or your ability to drive, is too much.”

Those without access to their mail are forced to make the 30-minute round trip to Port Hood. She said seniors, the disabled, and others in the community who have no transportation, have to now rely on friends and neighbours to get mail. People who receive drug prescriptions, time sensitive test results, government cheques, household bills, letters from family, cards from friends, packages purchased online, even seeds for spring planting, are now required to get to the Port Hood post office, she said.

While this has been trying for some in Judique, Campbell noted that some Canada Post staff have been supportive.

“Port Hood post office has been exceptional,” Campbell reported. “They feel bad that we have had to drive down there. They’ve bent over backwards. Our mail carrier here has been wonderful.”

Pointing out that accessible mail service is a life line for rural areas in normal times, Campbell said this need has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Campbell said the outdoor community mailboxes came into service after Canada Post closed the postal facility at Wayne’s Variety last summer.

Despite being a solution-oriented community where residents have been focused on fixing this ongoing problem, Campbell said people are getting frustrated.

“We’re not being listened to. We were not consulted before they closed the post office. They did not consult the community about best placement,” she stated. “We’re not a community of complainers but we feel somebody has to have the power to make this work. They might get it going for the next five months, but it’s going to hit us again come the fall.”

To find a solution, Campbell said Judique residents made repeated calls to Canada Post Customer Service to initiate a work ticket for repairs, and they contacted the Area Superintendent and Manager with Canada Post, as well as the Minister responsible for Canada Post.

“I feel like they’re blowing us off,” Campbell said.

Campbell said they have reached out to Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, and Inverness Municipal Councillor Catherine Gillis.

Residents contacted Kelloway’s office so the local MP can facilitate a solution, MacDonald noted.

“We do have regular replies from his office, but basically the reply is directing us back to Canada Post where we hit a wall,” she noted.

And MacDonald said there is a solution in the form of glass kiosks, but that was rejected by Canada Post.

“We feel that, quite simply, the outdoor mailboxes are not robust enough to withstand four seasons,” she said. “We were told that those units were a pilot program for Canada Post and they weren’t making any more of them because of difficulties with vandalism, safety, and roof problems.”

Days before problems arose with the mailboxes MacDonald said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a mandate on Dec. 21 to the minister responsible for Canada Post to make rural postal delivery better. She asked Kelloway’s office for a copy of that mandate.

“We want to find out what ‘better’ means,” she noted. “(Kelloway) is also on the committee for rural communities, so we’re interested in knowing what he can do for us.”

As a result of this perceived lack of support, Campbell is concerned this could affect the future of the community.

“I’m on the Judique welcoming committee. We brought, in the last two years, about 25 different households,” she noted. “We want that growth to continue, we want this village to be rich from different people and cultures. In order to get people to come here, you have to have things that are working.”

Campbell said residents are making a straight forward request for timely, accessible, and consistent service. She added that Canada Post, working with elected representatives, has the power to make this happen.

“We believe we are entitled to consistent mail delivery. We don’t think that’s an exceptional ask, we think that’s our right,” she added. “We know that rural Canada, in many ways, is being hit left, right, and centre, but we feel the mail delivery is something we’re entitled to.”