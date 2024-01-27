Home Community Renovations offer ‘sanctuary’ for businesses in Sherbrooke Community Renovations offer ‘sanctuary’ for businesses in Sherbrooke By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - January 27, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed. Leigh McFarlane, owner of Sanctuary Shore and the Soap Company of Nova Scotia, prepares the day’s batch of molasses brown bread. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register