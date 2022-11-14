Renowned Mi’kmaw poet Rita Joe announced as Heritage Day honouree

HALIFAX: Rita Joe, well-known poet and writer born in We’koqma’q First Nation, will berecognized on Heritage Day 2023, which will be on Feb. 20 of next year.

Publishing her first collection of poetry in 1978, Joe went on to publish six more books and earning many accolades throughout her life. Considered a poet laureate of the Mi’kmaq people, she wrote about Indigenous culture and the impacts of residential schools in Canada. Her works continue to impact and inspire people across the globe.

Growing up in We’koqma’q, Joe’s mother and father both passed away by the time she was 10. A couple years later at the age of 12, she was forced to attend the Shubenacadie Residential School where her experiences there influenced her life and how she wrote.

In Grade 8, Joe had the opportunity to leave the residential school. She traveled to Halifax, Montreal and then Boston, where she ended up meeting her husband, moving back to Eskasoni where they lived and raised their 10 children.

Rita’s daughter Ann Joe says she’s proud to see her mother’s legacy and work honoured through a special day. She’s also proud her mother’s words continue to be an important narrative for Indigenous rights and awareness and the culture in general.

“Her message is timeless really, and it’s like the world is catching up to her message,” Ann Joe said.

“Her poem was included in the truth and reconciliation report and I was thinking that’s also big honour for her. They chose her words to represent everyone, and now with this Heritage Day recognition, it’s like a full circle moment to see her get recognized,” she said.

Focusing mostly on poetry, Rita’s writing spoke about the need for reconciliation and the importance of rediscovering culture.

Ann said another big part of her mother’s message was to share the importance of people telling their own stories and just how far that message traveled.

“That poem she wrote I lost my talk has been translated into I don’t know how many languages. I think it’s because it’s a very universal theme of how it’s hard to lose your culture but it’s important to find it back,” Ann Joe said.

“She used to go to schools and talk to the kids and tell them I want you guys to tell your stories, it’s not just me. She would tell them it’s in here, and she would tap her chest and say everyone has a story to tell.”

In 1989 Rita Joe was inducted into the Order of Canada. In 1992 she became a member of the Queen’s Privy Council, receiving an Aboriginal Achievement Award in 1997 and doctorates from several East Coast universities. In 1990 she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and continued to write until her death in 2007.

Launched in 2015, Heritage Day is an annual statutory holiday honouring people and places that have contributed to Nova Scotia’s history.

“Heritage Day celebrates our province’s cultural heritage and Nova Scotians who have contributed to our shared history,” said Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Pat Dunn in a press release associated with the announcement. “I am excited to announce the honourees who have been chosen for the next five years as we tell the important stories of Nova Scotians and our history,” he said.

Following Joe, the next four honourees will be: William Hall, the first person of African descent and third Canadian to get the Victoria Cross. Nora Bernard, an activist for residential school survivors. J. William Comeau, a member of the Senate of Canada, and Carrie Best from New Glasgow, advocate for racial justice and co-founder of The Clarion, the first black-owned and published Nova Scotia newspaper.

These are the last of 12 recipients selected since the inception of the award, the first recipient being Nova Scotian civil rights activist Viola Desmond who challenged segregation practices in the province. The Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage are creating a process for selecting future Heritage Day recipients, when it is finalized a call for nominations will be announced.