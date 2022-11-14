We’koqma’q and Potlotek receive federal funding

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND: First Nations communities in the region were approved for federal funding.

On Nov. 7, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced funding of $340,556 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for two projects in the riding.

According to a press release from the federal government, $225,000 has been committed to We’koqma’q First Nation to install signs to display special event and community information, as well as advertisements, promoting local attractions and businesses.

“As the chief and council, one of our main priorities has been improving communication and visibility,” We’koqma’q Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley said in the release. “I believe good communication is the cornerstone to effective service delivery and long-term economic growth. Through this fund we will be able to showcase the exceptional programs, services and businesses within the community while making it easier to navigate for visitors. We welcome all to We’koqma’q and are proud to do so.”

The other project, with a price tag of $115,556, will allow Potlotek First Nation to create an outdoor recreation area in Saqmaw Park, including a new accessible play structure, the federal government noted. In addition to offering recreation, they said the area will also serve as a shared community space for counselling sessions and Mi’kmaw language courses.

“It is nice to have a playground catering to the kids needs from those with disabilities and to all kids in general,” said Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall in the release. “It will be a great place for the kids to gather and play.”

Kelloway said both First Nations are working hard to enhance their public spaces to encourage people to go outside, explore, connect, and be active.

“Potlotek and We’koqma’q they get the fact that inclusive spaces and community infrastructure is going to lead to bringing people together, number one, which we need now more than ever. The other is to increase people’s physical activity, but it’s also to improve people’s mental health,” the MP told The Reporter. “I think what this also does is it adds jobs to the equation, short-term jobs. It will, no doubt, involve First Nations communities as the primary vehicles for the jobs that are going to create the infrastructure.”

Kelloway said such spaces can be hubs for the communities.

“I was pleased to get behind these projects,” he noted. “They’re two really progressive communities and they’re looking at doing what’s best for the community, and that is bringing them together under the umbrella of a community hub.”

According to the federal government, the CCRF provides $500 million over two years to Canada’s regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces.

“The CCRF has been a really, I think, critical fund for us here in Atlantic Canada to access,” noted Kelloway. “We have a lot of active community organizations, and we have First Nations communities in this case, that are the leaders, in many different respects, in Canada.”

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity, one is adapting community spaces and assets to be used safely in accordance with public health guidelines, the second is building or improving community spaces to encourage Canadians to explore their communities and regions.

“Strong, vibrant communities in Nova Scotia are a critical part of a robust and inclusive economic recovery,” said the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Ginette Petitpas Taylor . “Investing in shared public spaces in We’koqma’q First Nation and Potlotek First Nation helps revitalize local economies, boosts tourism, and gives residents a place to come together safely.”