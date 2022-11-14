HALIFAX: A new provincial plan is trying to attract more French-speaking people to Nova Scotia.

During National Francophone Immigration Week, the province released a new action plan to guide Nova Scotia’s French-speaking population growth.

According to a press release issued by the provincial government on Nov. 7, “Growing Nova Scotia’s Francophone Population – An Action Plan for Success (2022-25)” expands work to attract francophone newcomers from other countries and provinces.

The province said the plan includes: increasing community and partner engagement; promotion and attraction; population growth programs; retention and inclusion through settlement services; and research and evaluating programs.

“We encourage and support growth in all regions of the province,” spokesperson Marla MacInnis said in an email to The Reporter. “Part of our marketing campaign for skilled workers highlights the benefits of moving to Nova Scotia, including rural communities. We have navigators in every region of the province and are working directly with our settlement service providers to support people in having all the information they need to live and work in a community of their choosing.”

The province said it aims to meet or exceed the federal government’s target for French-speaking immigrants to Canada, which is 4.4 per cent. As another action toward that goal, 150 Francophone candidates in the federal Express Entry system will be invited today to apply to Nova Scotia’s Labour Market Priorities stream of the Provincial Nominee Program, they said.

Nova Scotia continues to make progress in attracting French-speaking people, the province said, noting that since the launch of the first francophone immigration action plan in 2019, the percentage of French-speaking candidates approved through the Provincial Nominee Program grew to 6.4 per cent in 2021 from less than one per cent in 2018.

“We’re working to attract newcomers from other countries as well as other provinces across Canada, particularly those who are highly skilled individuals and whose first language is French but have an English language proficiency and intend to settle in Nova Scotia,” MacInnis wrote. “Later this month, a delegation is travelling to France and Morocco to recruit Francophone candidates. There may also be Université Sainte-Anne alumni living and working elsewhere, who are interested in returning to Nova Scotia.”

The new action plan is the result of engagement with francophone partners across Nova Scotia, including Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse, Conseil de développement économique de la Nouvelle-Écosse, Université Sainte-Anne, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the province noted.

MacInnis said Nova Scotia has two immigration programs. The first is the Provincial Nominee Program which targets candidates who have the skills and experience that employers need to apply for provincial nomination.

“For example, today we invited 150 Francophone candidates to apply for Nova Scotia’s Labour Market Priorities stream of the Provincial Nominee Program,” wrote MacInnis. “If they meet criteria and receive a provincial nomination, they will then apply for permanent residency with the federal government.”

The other is the Atlantic Immigration Program where employers can apply to become designated under the program and endorse candidates with job offers, MacInnis said, noting that once a candidate receives endorsement, they can apply to the federal government for permanent residency.

MacInnis said there are 18 organizations around the province providing settlement services.

“Settlement support services offer employment, language, and community connection support to newcomers. The service helps individuals and families connect with the community and their work places to help people settle in the province for the long-term,” she wrote. “One organization is the YMCA, which has offices across the province, including in Port Hawkesbury.”