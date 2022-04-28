ANTIGONISH: After nearly two years of not being able to be used due to safety concerns, the field lights at the Central Sports Field at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School have been replaced and are ready to be turned on.

The update was made to Antigonish Town Council during their regular council meeting on April 19. Following the meeting Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier told reporters the public will be able to use the field fully again, just as the summer season is approaching.

“It’s a turf field, and it’s dark eight hours of a day, and when we put that in years ago, we had it lit,” Cormier said. “Over 20 or 25 years, the fixtures deteriorated and we had one fall, so if one falls, you have to assume they all could fall.”

Cormier advised town staff had to take down the remaining lights, therefore there was no longer a risk to public safety and the field was re-opened on May 26, 2021, however activities had to be suspended as the sun went down.

“We had some problems accessing the field, you have to do it with big rigs, when things are frozen, or else you just turn it into a mess,” Cormier said. “Everything is done, there is a person who has to do a certification, but when you see the field with everybody on there with the lights, is good news.”

The deputy mayor also provided their county counterparts with a big shout out as the municipality came on board and provided $100,000 in funding towards the restoration project; the total cost of the replacement came in at approximately $300,000.

“That’s a good news story; we’ll get the full use of the facility with the lights on,” Cormier said. “There’s no more physical work that has to be done, this spring the lights will be back on, and people will be able to play soccer, or throw the Frisbee, or do whatever they want.”

Antigonish Community Transit (ACT) wants to put up bus shelters along their fixed route in the town.

During a presentation to council, Anita Stewart, ACT’s vice chair and treasurer, Rachel MacFarlane, asked for a slight increase in their community grant application to construct bus shelters.

In follow-up from CAO Jeff Lawrence, about their $50,000 ask, which he noted was a 42 per cent increase from last year and was “quite a significant increase,” he questioned how the town and county contributions were determined.

“Is there any formula that you look at for how costs are allocated amongst other municipally-shared services?” Lawrence asked. “Or is it just based on historics?”

In short, Stewart responded, “No.”

One of ACT’s objectives, is to be environmentally conscious and aware of the impacts a transportation system has on the environment.

“One of our future goals is to introduce electric vehicles into our fleet to reduce our carbon footprint, which aligns nicely with the Town of Antigonish’s emission reduction plan,” Stewart said. “Our plan is to become more environmentally responsible and sustainable.”

In addition to their Book-A-Ride program, ACT’s fixed route offers transportation throughout the town, from The Maples up to Walmart and makes approximately 19 stops, and runs on an hourly basis, Stewart told council.

“We’re actually one of the few communities in the province that offers a fixed route. It’s very affordable, it’s $2 one way,” Stewart said. With the price of gas, obviously $2 is pretty cheap compared to what it would cost to run their car. If someone were to purchase a day pass, you can ride the bus for all day long for $5.”

Something that hasn’t been on the top of the organization’s priority list until recently is the presence of bus shelters, Stewart noted.

“This is relatively new for ACT, but we’re in the process of setting up bus shelters,” Stewart said. “Basically we’ll place them strategically throughout the town, obviously we’re in very early stages, with just setting up a working group.”

In addition to Stewart, the working group includes councillors Diane Roberts from the town and Gary Mattie from the county, along with board member Angus McGillivray.

“We do understand that any bus shelters, before they’re erected will need to be done in consultation with the town, so we just wanted to put that on the radar,” Stewart said. “I guess the one thing that’s exciting about these bus shelters, is we’re also going to make them environmentally friendly and green.”

Thanking ACT for being one more way for their citizens to get around their community, councillor Mary Ferrell likes that the organization was being “extremely mindful” of the environment.

Taking inspiration from European bus shelters, ACT plans on putting literal greenery on the top, Stewart said. Most importantly she said they will be a place to provide shelter from the weather while people are waiting for the bus, however ACT plans to incorporate environmental benefits into the shelters as well.

“If you’ve ever been to Europe you may have noticed bus shelters with grass growing on the top. It does sound a little bit crazy, but it’s really not,” Stewart said. “It catches the rain water, and it also helps pollenate, we’re looking to put solar panels on top of the bus shelters as well, it’d be a way to charge phones.”

Later this month, the town will officially begin budget deliberations with their first meeting scheduled for April 29.

“It’s been tough this year, because of all the public engagement sessions that we’ve been doing,” Cormier told senior staff. “I know in the last few years, is a lot of times we seem to pass our whole budget and it takes a while, so I’m wondering is there any consideration into passing part of the budget, maybe not the full public works budget.”

Lawrence advised that passing a capital plan first was something that was totally attainable for council.

“We got into that routine, and then COVID happened two-years-ago,” Lawrence said. “And the last two years have kind of been more of a scramble.”

Councillor Sean Cameron, who was attending via conference call, suggested an earlier tabled capital plan would assist Ken Proctor and the town’s public works department in completing tenders in a more efficient manner.

“If we can give Ken a ballpark figure then he can start the paving tenders and stuff like that,” Cameron said. “So we’re not paving in November, October again.”

Following the meeting, Cormier, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Laurie Boucher, told reporters while they still haven’t held their first meeting yet, the town has, without borrowing, posted a balanced budget the past few years and he anticipates the equivalent this year.

“With our first budget meeting April 29, I would think by the end of May it would be passed,” he said. “You heard tonight, where we’re sort of going to slice and dice the budget a bit where we might approve the capital section so public works can get to tender, which gives us a better price and occurs at a better time of the year.”

As for the consolidation process, the deputy mayor indicated it will have no financial impact on the budget this year.

“The only financial impact so far would be the whole community engagement process,” Cormier added. “We were funded 75 per cent of that by the Province of Nova Scotia and the remaining 25 per cent was split 50-50 with the town and county.”