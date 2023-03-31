Some progress is being made to address the local housing shortage.

At their regular monthly meeting earlier this month, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed a motion to enter into a development agreement for a multi-unit apartment building, adding another senior’s living complex to the Mount Cameron area.

The 14,500 metre-squared lot is located on the corner of Smiths Way and MacPherson Lane, and the proponents, SF Smith Developments, say the site will be home to a four-storey, 60 unit senior’s apartment building.

John Bain, the director of planning at the Eastern District Planning Commission told councillors that construction has to start within two years and be complete in five.

In response to a question from Councillor Gary Mattie about the level of accessibility, Bain confirmed that in a building of that size, there are requirements under the National Building Code.

Bain said the public works department maintained there was sufficient infrastructure to support the development, and 60 additional units would not put a burden on the infrastructure and water source.

Highlighting the fact that Mount Cameron has been one of the quickest growing areas in the municipality over the past several years, Warden Owen McCarron said council is excited to see growth.

McCarron said the developments are “attracting a lot of seniors to our community,” from other parts of Nova Scotia and the country, noting it’s significant to have a developer who sees the value in creating these opportunities.

Around this same time the provincial government announced modular housing for health care workers and skilled tradespeople.

The province said it is providing $12 million to provide temporary housing in areas where housing options are limited, including Antigonish, Guysborough, and Inverness counties.

Heather Fairbairn, Communications Advisor with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing wrote The Reporter in an email that there are others areas where provincially owned land is available for housing.

Provincial land will be identified and an expression of interest has been issued as part of the work already underway with the Housing Trust of Nova Scotia, the province said. Pre-qualified suppliers will be invited to submit proposals, they noted.

Fairbairn anticipates the first modular homes will be delivered as early as this summer.

The Housing Trust of Nova Scotia will administer the funding and manage logistics of the modular projects, the province said.

The housing trust will also continue to engage with municipalities and government representatives, such as Nova Scotia Health, as well as the Departments of Senior’s and Long-Term Care, Health and Wellness, and Labour Skills and Immigration to establish qualification criteria.

This investment follows an $8-million investment announced in January for modular housing for health care workers, said the province.

In January, the province announced 65 continuing care assistants from Kenya received conditional job offers to come to Nova Scotia.

The province said it recently launched a new orientation program that will help welcome and settle 140 doctors trained outside of Canada over the next three years. Also, a marketing campaign to attract skilled trades workers from other parts of Canada to Nova Scotia was recently completed with phase two focusing on Alberta and Ontario, they said.

Damian MacInnis, president and CEO of Colindale Business Solutions, and his Nigerian associates, who are operating a partnership under Independent Investment Nova Scotia, launched a $100-million housing project on March 13, in what they’re calling a student and employee housing project.

MacInnis said the group is dedicated to finding creative ways to grow the region and the student population, and help businesses with housing for employees.

The parcel of land in what the developers are calling Straitville is located on approximately 53 acres of land beside the A&W restaurant in Port Hastings, two-and-a-half kilometers from the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

Vivek Saxena, the campus principal, said student housing has been a priority for the campus for years as a way to supplement rental options in the area, Saxena told The Reporter.

While the residence at the Strait Area Campus has only been open for two years, Saxena explains there has been a tremendous demand and a lengthy wait-list. He said some students who were unable to find proper housing chose not to attend the local campus.

The first phase of the Port Hastings project will see the construction of five multi-residential buildings, each building will have 11 units, and each unit will be a four-bedroom apartment, with shared common rooms, for a total of 220 bedrooms.

Phase 2, which would require re-zoning approval from the Municipality of the County of Inverness, would see the development of a residential expansion with a subdivision of townhouses being constructed, with developers and supporters alike hoping the expansion would attract and retain new and existing businesses.

MacInnis anticipates the rent being around $1,200, which is similar to the current price NSCC students are paying for the on-campus housing at the Strait Area Campus. Straitville’s monthly rent price includes a food plan and shuttle service provided by the property management group to take students back and forth to school, the company noted.

The group would like to get shovels in the ground this spring to be ready for the September 2024 school year, and while they’d like to have them all built simultaneously with the right partnerships in place, they explained it would be a phased approach.

George Nwangwu, president and CEO of Independent Investment Nova Scotia, who is a lawyer in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, advised he works alongside governments “across developing economies” to partner with the private sector.

Independent Investment Nova Scotia’s Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Oguzie, a Nigerian immigrant who has lived in Halifax for 10 years and was awarded as the 2019 Association of Nigerians in Nova Scotia Most Distinguished Nigerian, said the group is counting on the community to support the housing project.

Along with provincial and federal funding approved to help construct Carleton Place in Guysborough, these developments show serious measures are being undertaken to fill housing gaps, whether it is for students, people on low incomes, or seniors.

These are the groups most at risk during this housing crunch, and it is these people who can help propel the economy once they attain housing security.

Then there’s the economic activity, namely employment and investment, generated by these developments which means work for local residents and contracts for local companies.

And community businesses benefit from having residents in concentrated areas who will be provided with easy access to local services. Offering more selection keeps people in communities, or attracts others to move here, which also helps the local economy.

Most of all, these developments provide homes, some of which will be offered affordable prices. For those who can afford to pay more, but can’t afford to keep a house going, they also have choices.

There is plenty of demand for housing to justify these investments across the Strait area and it is encouraging that steps are being taken to fill this vital need.