In the village of Poulamon, just west of D’Escousse, one of the early teachers was Louis Seniat who taught there from 1817 to 1825, and again in 1834.

He had made his way to Isle Madame from France by way of Rollo Bay (Baie Fortune), Prince Edward Island.

In 1830, Seniat petitioned the provincial government for funding for teaching. His efforts were thwarted, however, by the School Commissioners of Arichat on the grounds that he was teaching only in French. It appears he continued teaching, but no school reports were submitted to Halifax.

Finally, M. Seniat was granted a Nova Scotia teaching license through the Board of School Commissioners for the Upper District of Sydney (now Antigonish County). This license made it clear that he was instructing in French and that he had been examined for literary requirements, and “the faithful duties of a Schoolmaster.” He was certified to teach arithmetic, reading, and writing in French. On the license the word “English” was struck through and replaced by the word “French.”

A school was built in Poulamon as early as 1867. This is not the two-story, four-classroom building that was later constructed, and by all accounts, used extensively for dances and such activities. It later became a hall under the ownership of the Civic Improvement Society. It lastly evolved into an apartment complex.

In its history, Poirierville had two schools. The last one served 40 to 50 students, Grades 1 to 10. The last teacher there was Clara Britten.

In 1911, the residents of Cap La Ronde decided they needed to provide basic education for their children so they constructed a school adjacent to the church.

At Lochside pre-1826, Rev. Shaw, rector of St. John’s Anglican Church in Arichat, persuaded his brother, John, who was teaching in Grand River, to move to Lochside to establish a private school. This school was located just east of Rev. Shaw’s home and was the first private school in Richmond County. This property eventually was purchased by Len and Kay Gillis, the latter being a sixth generation Shaw. The original homestead erected in 1825 is now the home of Joel Bowen.

Sometime later, a public school was established on the western end of Shaw’s Lake where in later years an icehouse stood. In 1914 the Board of Trustees consisted of J. Shaw, secretary and Janet Forest, Daniel Mombourquette, and Clyde A. Shaw as trustees. The teacher was Alfreda Marie Leslie.

Martinique had two schools in its history and the last was closed in 1964.

Pondville had its own school, on the beach road on the site later occupied by Stanley Edwards who, in fact, added a second story to the old building. According to Laura Hearn, of Rocky Bay/Arichat, and long-time teacher, Catherine Barrett (wife of Daniel Boudrot) of Arichat – who taught before the turn of the twentieth century – the school was responsible for christening the area Pondville.

In 1929, Lochside and Pondville enrollments were amalgamated, and the Pondville School was improved.

By 1845 Rocky Bay had a modest but functioning school for its 28 pupils and their teacher, Thomas Wilson. It was no more than a tiny shed below Doyle’s farm. The second school was moved further west and taught by a priest, the son of Ned McGrath. The third and last school was constructed from the lumber of school number two. It was located near Doyle’s Road, and at one-point long-time teacher, Edna Kehoe, taught all Grades from 1 to 11.