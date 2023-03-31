OTTAWA: The Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia have launched the start of the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia.

According to a press release issued on March 24, members of the committee responsible for conducting the assessment are Graham Daborn, Steve Parsons, Lorraine Whitman, Ann G. Wilkie, and James Wooder.

“As we continue moving towards a net-zero future, offshore wind is just one of the many alternative energy sources at our disposal to ensure a successful transition away from fossil fuels towards clean, renewable energy for future generations,” Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship noted. “I’m excited to see yet another initiative from our government that sets Canada up to be world-leaders in renewable energy while simultaneously encouraging continued economic growth not only right here in Nova Scotia, but across all of Canada.”

The final Agreement between the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia, along with the Terms of Reference for the committee were released on March 24.

The governments said the agreement and terms outline how the assessment will be conducted, and sets out goals, objectives, activities, and planned outcomes, as well as key aspects of its governance and administration. Both documents were developed with input from the public, Indigenous Peoples, and environmental, fishing, academic, and industry organizations, they noted.

“Nova Scotia offers some of the best offshore wind resources in the world, with ample capacity to serve both local and international green hydrogen markets,” Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables noted. “This regional assessment will give us the knowledge we need to pursue offshore wind as one of many solutions to help fight climate change and grow our green economy. This is a promising opportunity for Nova Scotia.”

Under its Terms of Reference, the governments said the committee now has 18 months to complete its work. During this time, it will engage with Indigenous Peoples, other organizations and the public, gather and analyze information, and seek advice from advisory groups, the governments said, noting that it will then prepare a draft Regional Assessment Report for public review and comment, which will be finalized and submitted to the federal and provincial Ministers.

The main purpose of a regional assessment, said the governments, is to contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of future impact assessments of projects that are subject to the Impact Assessment Act. In this case, the governments said the assessment will allow for early analysis of future wind development offshore of Nova Scotia, as well as its potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits. This will help inform planning and decision-making for future wind projects in the study area, they said.

“Clean energy and technologies are essential in enabling a sustainable and prosperous low-carbon future,” Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change said. “This is why we are working in close collaboration with our provincial partners in support of wind development in Atlantic Canada. Wind power is clean and will deliver affordable and reliable power to homes.”

Regional assessments are studies conducted in areas of existing projects or anticipated development to inform planning and management of cumulative effects and inform future project impact assessments, the government said. They are a key part of the implementation framework for the federal Impact Assessment Act, they noted.

There will be two regional assessments for offshore wind development in Atlantic Canada, including one in Nova Scotia, said the government, adding that each assessment has its own independent committee subject to the same Terms of Reference.

“As Canada advances towards a sustainable and prosperous low-carbon future, we are working with provinces and territories to unlock economic opportunities on the path to net-zero,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. “Today’s announcement with the Government of Nova Scotia represents a step forward in deploying offshore wind power, which will provide clean power and sustainable jobs for Nova Scotians. This is one of many areas where Canada is well-positioned to lead.”