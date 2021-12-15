Residential units coming to Antigonish County

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has made an amendment to their Land Use By-Law to allow for the rezoning of a section of the municipality from R1 to R2; to allow for multi-unit dwellings.

The amendment was made during the municipality’s special council meeting on Dec. 7, and will allow S.F. Smith Retirement Living to develop 27 new residential units along Keating Court.

Following the public hearing, Warden Owen McCarron advised R1 is a particular classification that allows single-family homes to be built, with one unit intended per lot, while R2 could be semi-detached houses, or duplex dwellings.

“This will allow for four multi-unit facilities there; some will be a single-storey and one will be two-storey,” McCarron told The Reporter. “That change to the Land Use By-Law, again will help address some of the housing concerns in our community.”

He suggested 27 new units would be pretty significant for the municipality.

“We all know every time we turn on the radio, all across the country housing seems to be a big issue,” McCarron said. “But, it’s certainly an issue in our community.”

There was some opposition on the project, as multiple members of the community, some local to Keating Court, voiced their concerns over water run-off and drainage by adding 27 units to the local area.

“A development agreement will be sued on that, and obviously we’ll work with the developer to make sure the concerns that were outlined tonight by the community are addressed and make sure there’s no negative impact to abutting land owners.”