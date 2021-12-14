HALIFAX: The province has confirmed that there have been 344 total cases linked to the outbreak at StFX University.

“Cases continue to be reviewed to confirm the nature of their involvement with the cluster,” provincial spokesperson Marla MacInnis wrote in an email to The Reporter.

In the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board, the province said there are 133 active cases, and four active cases in the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board.

The province is reporting no new cases today at senior’s living community, Parkland Antigonish, They said two residents and two staff members from the retirement home tested positive and one staff member from Mary’s Court, the licensed long-term care neighbourhood, tested positive.

No one is in hospital, the province said, noting all staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all residents of Mary’s Court have had a booster shot.

With 427 total active cases in Nova Scotia, today the province reported 127 new cases, with 68 cases in the Eastern Zone, 42 cases in the Central Zone, 11 cases in the Northern Zone, and six cases in the Western Zone.

On December 13, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 4,303 tests, and the province confirmed six people are in hospital, including two in the ICU, but there are no hospitalizations in the Eastern Zone.

Due to delays with data entry into Panorama (public health’s case management system), the province said the number of positive cases being released today are lab results, not Panorama results. They noted that this better reflects the situation on the ground.

Because of a spike in testing and positive cases, public health said it’s still experiencing some delays in follow-up. Public health said it will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours to provide information on required isolation and testing, and all cases will be asked to contact their close contacts.

Since this may be the only contact a positive case has with public health, they said detailed follow-ups are being prioritized to support contact tracing in schools, long-term care, health care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters, and other group settings.

“We are reporting lab confirmed cases at this time because there are simply too many cases to be investigated and entered in a timely manner into our public health information system Panorama,” Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang stated. “The spread of this virus and the volume of cases have exceeded public health capacity. Given high case numbers could continue for a while, we are focusing our efforts on cases that involve vulnerable people and settings like schools, long-term care facilities, and health care facilities.”

Five schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are on a school exposure advisory list, St. Andrews Consolidated School in St. Andrew’s, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, Saint Andrew Junior School in Antigonish, and Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury. A list of schools with exposures is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures.

The Nova Scotia Community College Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury was confirmed as another potential exposure site.