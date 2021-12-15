Nova Landing enters Phase 2

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has entered a development agreement with Nova Landing.

The agreement was made during a special council meeting on Dec. 7, and will allow for Nova Landing to develop a big-box store, multi-use dwelling and a restaurant.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter council is excited for the advancement of the project.

“So for Nova Landing it’s to allow for a development of a big-box store,” McCarron said. “The development agreement sets out the parameters of how that development will look.”

He indicated considerations such as abutting neighbours, with respect to the size and height requirements and allowances, are all part of the development agreement.

“One of the things they recognized was a wider sidewalk, so that got put in as well,” McCarron said. “It is an agreement between the county and the developer to make the development take on a certain look, but respecting the rest of the community around it.”

There was some opposition on the project, as multiple community members raised concerns over water flow and drainage.

McCarron proposed it’s safe to say the county has always been looking to expand commercial developments, and this particular developer started the front section, and now wants to expand.

“It was originally zoned commercial for this purpose,” McCarron said. “From a municipal perspective, anybody that’s setting up and bringing a big-box store in, the first thing that comes to mind, is it’s going to create jobs, which is certainly necessary. “

The second piece, he said, if they put residential properties on-top of the multi-use dwelling, it would take some of the pressures off some of the challenges around housing.

“With some more housing stock in the area, that would certainly take a bit of pressure off folks who have been finding it difficult,” McCarron said. “That combination of commercial and residential is a nice fit, because the backdrop is right in another residential community.”

He suggested this also sends a signal that the municipality is open for business and development.

“We want to work with developers, but we also want to work with community,” McCarron said. “We had some folks here in the gallery tonight expressing some concerns, but we don’t think the concerns are such that we can’t get over them.”

He added they will work with the developer to ensue those concerns are incorporated into a good, solid plan.