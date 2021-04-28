HALIFAX: The Strait area continues to record single digit case counts of COVID-19 even as the province continues to set record daily highs.

According to the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA), there is one active case in the Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Community Health Network, and one in the Antigonish and Guysborough Community Health Network. Those numbers can be found on the NSHA web site at: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/204d6ed723244dfbb763ca3f913c5cad.https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/204d6ed723244dfbb763ca3f913c5cad.

This is in contrast to provincial numbers which have increased steadily over the past week, with Nova Scotia recording its highest ever daily case counts, from April 24-27, according to statistics from the NSHA. The vast majority of those new cases are in the Central Zone which at press time had 266 active cases, according to the NSHA web site.

The province said it is continuing to monitor the Eastern Zone for community spread, as the Cape Breton Community Health Zone (which covers the Cape Breton Regional Municipality) had 31 active cases at press time; a number which has risen slowly since last week.

Even with low local numbers, the NSHA issued potential COVID-19 exposure advisories for three locations in the Strait region.

Anyone who was at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on April 18 between noon and 6 p.m. are asked to call 811 or visit: covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless whether they have symptoms. The NSHA anticipates that anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

The NSHA said those potentially exposed have been contacted by public health and told to isolate, noting the exposure to the public was low risk, so those present on that day and time are asked to get tested but do not have to isolate.

On April 23, the Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton announced in a Facebook post that the Civic Centre was closed last weekend.

“Tomorrow the building will be deep cleaned over and above the daily/hourly COVID cleaning protocols,” the mayor noted. “This news definitely is unnerving. Many from our town and the Strait region will be impacted. Their work, their school and other activities that were part of their routine. I hope with my heart of hearts that we will not realize any community spread as a result of this possible exposure. It is important that we rally together!”

The Town of Port Hawkesbury posted on Facebook on April 24 that maintenance staff carried out a deep clean of the Civic Centre and the building remained closed until Monday.

“I don’t believe there’s a major concern about the event that happened in the Port Hawkesbury arena,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia told The Reporter during a media briefing on April 26.

The NSHA issued a potential COVID-19 exposure advisory for the Irving Big Stop in Auld’s Cove on April 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. They said anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

There was also potential exposure at Mother Webb’s Steakhouse in Lower South River on April 22 from 3:30-5:10 p.m., the NSHA said, noting that anyone exposed to the virus at that location and on that date could develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Whether or not people have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at those last two locations, on those dates and times are required to self-isolate while awaiting a test result, the NSHA explained.

“… Keep monitoring for symptoms and at any time if they start to experience symptoms get tested again,” NSHA spokesperson Brendan Elliot told The Reporter.

As the cases continued to climb, Premier Iain Rankin and Strang announced changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The province said people should avoid travel outside their own community unless it is absolutely necessary such as for school, work, health care, child care, child custody, legal requirements, and family visitation under the purview of the Department of Community Services.

“… In reference to what the premier meant by ‘community,’ people should not focus on the literal definition of a community, but rather look at the intent of the message, which is to limit all unnecessary travel, and to stay close to home,” Elliot said.

Effective immediately, all school field trips and school-organized activities that bring students from different schools together, such as sports and music, have been stopped, the province noted.

The provincial government announced more measures for all of Nova Scotia, which took effect on Tuesday: the gathering limit is 10 total, both indoors and outdoors; no social events, special events, festivals, arts/cultural events, sports events, wedding receptions, or funeral visitation or receptions; faith gatherings are limited to 25 per cent of indoor capacity to a maximum of 100 or 150 outdoors, with physical distancing; wedding and funeral ceremonies hosted by a recognized business or organization can have 10 people, plus officiants; maximum of 25 people, with physical distancing and masks, for meetings or training hosted by a recognized business or organization; maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for sports practices and training but no games, competitions or tournaments; maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors for arts and culture rehearsals but no in-person performances; virtual gatherings and performances can be held with a maximum of 25 people in one location, with physical distancing; restaurants and licensed establishments operate at 50 per cent capacity, provide service until 11 p.m. and close for seated service by midnight; Casino Nova Scotia in Sydney, VLTs and First Nations gaming establishments operate at 50 per cent capacity, provide food and beverage service until 11 p.m. and close at midnight; licensed and unlicensed establishments and organized clubs can operate at 50 per cent to host activities such as darts, cards, pool and bowling following their sector plans and guidelines for these activities; retail businesses and malls can operate at 50 per cent capacity and must follow other public health measures; personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas can operate but cannot provide any services that require the client to remove their mask; indoor fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios and sport and recreation facilities like pools, arenas, tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities can operate at 50 per cent capacity; outdoor fitness and recreation businesses and organized clubs can operate with 25 people and physical distancing; maximum 50 people for businesses and organizations offering a wide variety of indoor recreation activities, such as indoor play areas, arcades, climbing facilities, dance classes and music lessons; museums and libraries can operate at 50 per cent capacity; in private indoor workplaces such as offices or warehouses, masks are mandatory in all common areas, places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where distance cannot be maintained; visitors, volunteers and designated care providers are allowed at long-term care facilities; visitors are allowed at homes licensed by the Department of Community Services under the Homes for Special Care Act and residents can have community access; all adult day programs for persons with disabilities funded by the Department of Community Services are open; and all adult day programs for seniors remain closed province-wide.

In addition, the province said fines for breaking any part of the order under the Health Protection Act will double, as a first offence will now be $2,000.

Employers are also asked to encourage and support employees to work from home as much as possible to help reduce possible contacts, the province said in a press release.

On April 20, the province announced that rotational workers must fully isolate when they first arrive in Nova Scotia. Once they receive their first negative test result, the province said they can switch to modified self-isolation.

The province also announced that anyone isolating in Nova Scotia after travel within Canada should get tested at the beginning and end of their isolation, and anyone who is not required to isolate should get tested three times in their first 14 days home in Nova Scotia.