ST. PETER’S: The former Warden of Richmond County says the actions of employees at a pharmacy here saved his life.

Steve Sampson, a long-time municipal councillor in the L’Ardoise area, recalled that on May 28, after returning from a community breakfast in Samsonville, he started to experience a “burning sensation.”

“I started to feel a little bit of a gassy, burning sensation in the pit of my stomach up my chest,” he recalled. “I didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it, but it was progressively getting worse.”

Thinking it was hearburn, but unable to find antacid at his home, as well as his brother’s, Sampson started off for MacDonnell Pharmacy in St. Peter’s.

“As I was driving up, I was feeling more and more uncomfortable; experiencing a little more tightness in my chest,” he recounted.

Upon arriving at the pharmacy, Sampson spoke with Pharmacist Assistant Lorelei Marchand.

“He was very, very pale; his colour wasn’t good,” she recalled.

Sampson said his breathing soon started getting shallow.

“At that point, I was starting to almost pant; I was having trouble trying to express myself,” he said. “I was feeling shortness of breath.”

Pharmacist Pierre Samson then asked him to sit down.

“Obviously, at that point, I thought it could be one of two things; it thought it could be a heart incident; a cardiac event, or it could be gastric reflux,” the pharmacist said. “Based on what Steve was saying, and the previous few hours, I was leaning more towards it being a cardiac event, especially with some of the signs he was showing at the time. He was doing a lot of sweating, he was panting, and out of breath. There was no pain there, but there was a lot of discomfort.”

Not wanting to wait, the pharmacist decided to administer nitro spray, then took his blood pressure.

“What it does is it basically opens the arteries around the heart. It allows more oxygen to flow back to the heart as the heart is beating,” he recalled. “That’s what’s going to prevent you from causing cardiac damage, or the death of cardiac tissue.”

After deciding against putting Sampson on the floor since it could cause him to lose consciousness, the pharmacist said he gave him a chewable Aspirin to get an anti-coagulant in his blood, and Marchand called 911.

“Then when it came to be that the tightness in the chest was subsiding, after giving that spray then I was pretty certain it was something cardiac that was happening,” the pharmacist recounted. “After that was when the paramedics arrived and took over.”

The paramedics administered TNK, a clot-busting drug, as well as Plavix, and after Sampson arrived at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, an EKG was administered and he was given an IV.

On May 30, Sampson was taken to the QEII Hospital in Halifax, then underwent a dye test and had a stent installed on June 2, before being discharged the following day.

Without the attention he received at the pharmacy, Sampson and his doctors believe he could have died.

“Right now, the fact they administered the urgent attention and appropriate care in a timely fashion was paramount.”

The pharmacist said he’s been involved in similar incidents in Ontario and Sydney.

“Basically the key thing for the pharmacy is not to dismiss things and recognize that this might be an emergency situation,” he said. “Pharmacists aren’t able to diagnose a lot of conditions but I think we’re well trained to pick up on those situations that might need more follow up. That’s what happened here; recognizing the nature of the situation and being able to get the appropriate health care professionals to address it.”

Pointing to the significance of pharmacies in the health care system, Sampson hopes they are given a bigger role.

“We depend so much on the people in our pharmacy. They’re here to assist, I know that, I’ve seen in many times before,” he noted. “As the province looks to try to fix health care, that they’ll involve pharmacies to a greater role because they can contribute so much.”

The pharmacist agreed that they can help fill some gaps.

“I think there’s a much bigger role to be played by the pharmacy profession in being that primary care provider in the health care system,” he noted. “There is a movement toward that, it’s just a matter of getting to the right place but at least it’s going in the right direction.”

Sampson wants the public to know the importance of heeding warning signs and seeking the assistance that’s out there.

“I was given a second chance I guess and we’ll see where it goes,” he added. “I know a lot of people are telling me that my lifestyle has to change dramatically. I’m busy, I continue to be, I’m involved in a lot of things but it’s assessing what’s priority, and I know that my health is number one.”