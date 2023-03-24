I would like to make some comments regarding the rambling letter from Rolf Bouman, which was published in the March 15 edition of The Reporter, as he attempts to justify Cabot Golf’s takeover of a huge chunk of a protected natural environment Provincial Park at West Mabou.

Let’s be clear, this is not a roadside picnic park. This area, that is now West Mabou Beach Provincial Park was expropriated in 1983 for a “public purpose,” declared a park preserve shortly thereafter, and designated a natural environment provincial park in 2001.

All of this was done with the goal of making sure the property remained publicly accessible and the highly valued ecological integrity was preserved. As each year passes, these considerations become important.

Mr. Bouman claims he “is very much for preserving nature” and “people come (here) to experience clean and intact nature.” Wow. I have a difficult time figuring out how bulldozing 95 percent of the naturally evolved sand dune system and then ripping through the forest which is habitat for endangered animals and plants, in order to create a totally unnatural landscape, is clean and intact nature.

Mr. Bouman claims he” doesn’t know much about golf.” Well maybe he should educate himself and realize that the extensive use of pesticides is pouring poison into our air, water, and soil, contaminating drinking water, the fisheries, and our overall health.

His solution seems to be letting Cabot have the land they want; the government can just buy another piece somewhere as a trade-off and protect that. (Refer to first paragraph here on why this was protected.) But what happens when a developer wants that second piece, do we just keep trading off? Ridiculous.

I was surprised to learn that those opposed to having this wonderful park ripped apart into private for-profit venture are against “forestry, farming, light industry” and just about everything, I guess. Seriously?

Mr. Bouman states a golf course here would entice people to come and experience our island’s beauty. You don’t get it Mr. Bouman, the beauty is in the natural environment. Tourism Nova Scotia stats (available online) tell us only three per cent of visitors to our province come to golf, meaning 97 per cent don’t.

And don’t forget Cabot’s plan calls for leasing this land; you don’t pay taxes on leased land, zero taxes going to the county and province.

Mr. Bouman wants to know if anyone has a better solution. That’s easy, buy your own land Cabot and pay taxes on it.

Nadine Hunt

Save West Mabou Beach Provincial Park

Mabou