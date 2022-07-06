ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council is asking the province to return garbage cans and bins to parks and beaches.

Council received a letter about the amount of roadside litter in the county from Cali Kehoe during the June 29 regular monthly meeting in Arichat.

While the municipality does support community clean-ups, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the roadside is largely a provincial responsibility.

As far as large dump sites, the warden said those should be reported to the RCMP.

“My feeling is that we would, potentially, refer this to the Police Advisory Committee to see if we can get some additional data on whether or not there are any littering offences processed here, or how we might increase that,” she told council. “Perhaps we could ask the RCMP to look back over the last number of years and to see what types of enforcement action have been taken by them so we will at least know that information and then potentially we’ll get some education.”

At a recent meeting of the Police Advisory Committee, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said they were told that those who witness littering are encouraged to call the RCMP.

“The Sergeant did inform us, it’s very tricky to prosecute these type of things, because if you were to witness it, you have to be willing to put your name to it if you had to go to court as a witness, if they fight the ticket basically. If you were to report it and they just paid it, that’s fine, your name may never come out,” he said. “If you are witnessing something that may take a little more time, say somebody was unloading a truck or something, you can call the police, and if they were able to get there in time, once they witness it, they can deal with it.”

Sampson said they were told that littering is tough to prosecute since there are limited police resources.

“With small scale littering, as damaging as it is, it’s very hard to police just because of the geographic area, and most of the time there aren’t witnesses,” he stated.

To raise awareness, District 2 Councillor Michael suggested posting information on the municipality’s web site, or asking local establishments to return garbage cans.

“It’s hard enough to police the large garbage, so it’s definitely hard to police the small stuff thrown out of a window on the side of the road,” he said. “We may be able to look at either dump stations, or something we might be able to discuss with staff.”

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson agreed better enforcement is needed but asked how the municipality can follow through.

“My understanding is we don’t have a lot of teeth to enforce these acts even though they’re in our bylaw,” she said. “I don’t know that there’s a lot that we can do. I know that we put signs up around the country, and I think that probably helps, minimally.”

“The bottom line is we don’t have an enforcement officer to deal with littering, and I don’t see that happening, frankly, within our budget priorities in the near term,” Mombourquette replied. “That being said, it doesn’t mean it’s not important, just there are a lot of priorities.”

In response to a suggestion from Diggdon for more garbage cans in general around the county, the District 5 Councillor said there used to be garbage bins at provincial sites like Point Michaud Beach and Lennox Passage Park.

“Now they’ve decided to, based on budget cutbacks I guess, there’s no longer any garbage cans there, so people are expected to spend the day at the beach and pack it in, pack it out, which I understand, but at the end of the day, it’s in our community,” he said. “The garbage is thrown out the window, a lot of times, when they’re leaving the beach. That’s disheartening, especially when there’s an obvious solution by just having the garbage cans there and having someone to empty them occasionally.”

The deputy warden pointed out that garbage cans in Louisdale made the community cleaner.

“I was part of the community clean up last year, and this year, it’s been a marked difference in terms of garbage that we collected,” she noted. “I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we’ve installed three public garbage cans along the sidewalk.”

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said more education and garbage disposal sites are needed.

“You’re talking about beautifying this island and this county, and you’re talking about tourism and increasing tourism,” he said. “If you educated, you pleaded, if you encouraged, and you took the steps to put more options out there, I think it will go a long way.”

The municipality also discussed a proposal in Kehoe’s letter to hire students to pick up litter.

The deputy warden referred this to budget deliberations to determine costs and the benefits for tourism and community pride.

“Although we do a lot of community clean ups, we certainly see those areas that are not, for a lack of a better word, designated as the community, particularly by the waste management facility, it’s a bit of a mess,” she said. “In some cases, it could be very innocent in that people are going to the waste management and stuff flies out of their vehicles or whatever.”

Along with sending a letter to the province asking them to reconsider the removal of garbage cans from provincial parks and beaches, the warden will get enforcement numbers on littering from the RCMP.