ARICHAT: Provincial officials said they are working to have the emergency department open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and make inpatient care fully operational at the Strait-Richmond Hospital.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on June 27, council expressed concerns to Nova Scotia Health (NSH) officials about the temporary model of care that has been implemented at the Evanston facility.

Noting these are “concerning times,” Warden Amanda Mombourquette asked whether the changes are trying to achieve a better work-life balance for hospital staff.

“As you can imagine, the concern in the community is that is this a path to closure for our hospital,” she stated. “We’re hearing about burn-out, we’re hearing about employee morale.”

NSH Vice-President of Operations Brett MacDougall responded there is a need to have a balance of Registered Nurses and Licenced Practical Nurses working, which is made difficult with shortages of health care professionals.

“Morale is huge on our radar,” said Andrew Heighton, the Eastern Zone’s Director of Integrated Rural Health. “We’re trying to put things in place that support the staff that are there and spread out the workload appropriately with all service providers.”

Pointing to 11 nurse vacancies out of 22 positions and two vacancies out of five in the lab, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson asked what will be needed to get back to a full-time emergency department. He also asked about the role of Emergency Health Services given the shortage of paramedics.

MacDougall replied that this care model is not meant to be a long-term solution, and help from EHS will depend on the workload of paramedics on a given day.

The warden questioned whether giving EHS personnel other roles in the health system will impact response times.

“In my community, on Thursday evening, an elderly gentleman waited for over four hours for an ambulance to come to his house to deal with a situation of a broken bone,” she told council. “That doesn’t seem to me to be a long-term solution of paramedics doing these other types of work.”

“I think it’s a solution, it’s not the solution,” MacDougall responded. “I think it’s going to take a number of these initiatives or solutions, collectively, to try and bridge from now until when they can build the workforce back up.”

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon wanted confirmation on the factors that go into the closure of the emergency department.

MacDougall replied that steps are taken to close the ED when it reaches between 60 and 70 per cent capacity.

“Let’s say it’s this evening and the emergency department is open and they up having six admissions and three patients who will required to be detained for further examination because of their presentation, and the beds are all full and we can’t receive any new patients, that’s when we would call our administrator on call and there would be a discussion,” he replied.

And when the emergency department does close NSH recommended visiting their web site: www.nshealth.ca/temporaryclosures, calling their toll-free line, or contacting the Strait-Richmond at 902-625-3100.

In a press release issued on June 6, NSH announced that the emergency department will be open “a few days a week” with coverage provided when a physician is available. When there is no physician, they said the department will be closed.

NSH said a new patient capacity process will be in place when the emergency department is open. Under the new process, once all beds in the emergency department are filled, the department will close, they said. Once the patients have been treated and beds are available, the department will reopen, and they said it will remain open until it reaches capacity again or it reaches the end of its scheduled hours of operation.

Also under the model, NSH said 10 of the site’s inpatient beds will be used for medically stable patients who are awaiting transfer to home, long-term care, or another hospital, as well as palliative care patients.

When the department reaches capacity, the NHS said walk-ins will not be assessed and will be directed to other treatment options. They said the model was developed after consultation with clinical leaders, and staff throughout the facility. They added that it will be reviewed regularly and modified, if needed, until staffing levels improve.