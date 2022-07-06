Life and Lore of the Scottish Gaels discussion series kicks off in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: Leading up to the Highland Games, a discussion series titled “Life & Lore of the Scottish Gaels” presented an opportunity for the Gaelic community to deepen their understanding and awareness of their language, cultural heritage, and identity.

On June 28, the Office of Gaelic Affairs hosted the first discussion of the six part series at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish, which focused on the myths and realities of Scottish Highland Clans.

Approximately 30 people attended the hour-long discussion by Michael Newton, a leading speaker, researcher historian and artist on Scottish Gaelic heritage in North America.

“I know that very soon there’s going to be the Highland Games,” Newton said. “And Clan societies are kind of the main way in which most North Americans interact with the idea of Scottish heritage.”

With a PhD in Celtic Studies from the University of Edinburgh, Newton has written and edited many books, including Seanchaidh na Coille: Memory-Keeper of the Forest, An Anthology of Scottish Gaelic Literature of Canada and the soon to be released, Into the Fairy Hill: Classic Folktales of the Scottish Highlands.

In 2018, he was recognized with the International Award, at the annual Scottish Gaelic Awards in Glasgow, Scotland after establishing the Hidden Glen Folk School of Scottish Highland Heritage to teach a wide range of topics to students worldwide.

Delivered in English, the discussion separated fact from fiction addressing questions such as: what were Scottish clans, how they functioned and when and where they were found; what were the social bonds that held them together; what names were traditionally used in Highland society; what surnames can tell us about membership in a clan; and what does Scottish heritage mean today and does belonging to a clan organization help, or detract from, understanding the nature of Highland culture and identity.

Providing a brief history, Newton suggested that from the 13th century Scotland has been split into two major zones; the Gaelic Highland zone and the Anglophone Scottish Lowlands that headed into England. Traditionally, the lowlands were distinguished by the use of a language, considered a dialect or close relative of English, in contrast to the Scottish Gaelic, a Celtic language, spoken in the highlands.

“This split emerged about the 13th century, because this particular king, King David I, when he became king, he had been raised as a hostage in the court down in England,” he said. “He was raised in that environment, in that kind of feudalized society and when he became king, he brought the new social political movement to Scotland to help him become more powerful and to modernize the kingdom.”

Over several generations, Newton said this divide in Scottish life between the Highlands and the Lowlands became more of a fundamental division.

In relation to traditional names in Highland society, the general pattern was the first son was named after the grandfather and the second son was named after the father, Newton said

“If you have a family of 12 children, with six or seven sons, you might have more than one named Donald or Iain. So adjectives were added to their names,” Newton said. “And most commonly these were things like hair colour, their size, distinguishing features, occupations or professions.”

There was a very long period, and some may suggest it’s not over, Newton said, that having a ‘Mac’ name indicated Gaelic background and people wanted to hide that.

“When these surnames were originally developed, they were formed by adding Mac or Mc which comes from the Gaelic word meic, which means son of; to the name of the original bearer’s father,” Newton said. “For example, the surname MacDonald literally means son of Donald.

Speaking on what clans are, he indicated, dominant families, who were considered the elite of Gaelic society, would establish a group of close-knit people united by actual or perceived kinship and descent, who would acknowledge them as their leader, or chieftain.

“Someone dominant in the family would become the clan leader, and all the clan leaders are competing for everybody else,” Newton said. “Because people could create contracts with any chieftain who gave them a better offer on land, prestige or whatever. Things were much more contractual.”

With different levels of society, Newton explained it was more restrictive in terms of the choices to marry on the upper end of society than on the lower end.

“Because when a woman enters a marriage, they bring a dowry with her. So there’s that financial obligation and there is also the implication of what this means for your social networks,” Newton said. “So often times, things were arranged and when you marry within the clan, you’re keeping those assets within your group, and that was generally preferred than losing those assets.”

One of the more interesting aspects of convicted kinship, he said is fosterage, something that was inherited from the Iron Age and lasted up until the 18th century.

“This is done, especially amongst the upper end of society, as a normal practice. It wasn’t because people didn’t want to have children, this was a way of creating larger social networks across kin groups,” Newton said. “This generally happened at about the age of seven. A chieftain would give his son or daughter in fosterage to a family in lower social position and they would be returned to the family when they came of age.”

On June 29, the discussion series was in Iona at the Highland Village Museum for a talk on the “Portable Fairy Hill: The Scottish Gaelic Storytelling Tradition in the Highlands and the Nova Scotian Diaspora.” The series then visited Mabou on July 5 for the discussion “By Loch, Glen, and Fairy-Hill: Human Ecology in the Scottish Highlands.”

Each of the three talks was delivered both on the mainland and in Cape Breton, while the other locations the series visited were Sydney, Pictou and Halifax.