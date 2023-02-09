PORT HOOD: A group operating a marine station is looking for council’s help purchasing a new piece of equipment.

Gretchen Noyes-Hull, with the Gulf Aquarium and Marine Station Co-operative in Chéticamp, told the Feb. 3 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood they are looking for assistance in purchasing a new touch tank.

“We really could use a new touch tank to expand our activities for years to come,” Noyes-Hull told council. “We take this touch tank on our outreach programs to summer camps. I’ve taken it in the past to schools; I’ve taken it to the park.”

When the touch tank travels, Noyes-Hull said the facility loses its central focus.

“We have geological exhibits, we have many more tanks full of jellyfish, and eels, and all kinds of things that you can see, but the touch tank is the most important because you can put your hands in it,” she noted. “We could extend our outreach programs and still run the discovery centre.”

Noyes-Hull said the tank has to be transported from the United States, with accompanying customs fees, and comes with a price tag of $3,480

“We are requesting a little less than that from you,” she stated. “We are matching it with the grants we have for summer students and the in-kind donations of mine and other board members’ time.”

The marine station started in 2007 and is a non-profit with a volunteer board of six to seven members, said Noyes-Hull.

“I organized and incorporated the Gulf Aquarium and Marine Station in that year for the purpose of creating a marine centre on western Cape Breton,” she stated. “Ever since the beginning, we have established, it’s in our bylaws, that we are research and education, and a community organization. We concentrate still these days on all three of these pillars.”

They do a “great deal” of research, Noyes-Hull said, noting they offer education programs.

Noyes-Hull said last year’s summer students include graduates from Cape Breton Highlands Academy, Saint Mary’s University, Dalhousie University, and StFX University.

“Two of these students primarily staff the discovery centre downstairs, the other two work on research projects but go downstairs to explain to visitors what they’re doing,” she said.

Noyes-Hull said the co-op’s efforts are being assisted by intern Kiersten Malay, who recently received her Master’s Degree from StFX.

“She’s in the office most of the days,” she noted.

Although the marine centre is open seasonally, Noyes-Hull hopes to open in early June this year.

“We have a marine research and a seasonal interpretive centre in Grand Étang harbour now,” she noted.

The downstairs has been refurnished as a Gulf of St. Lawrence Discovery Centre, noted Noyes-Hull.

“We only show organisms that are native to the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” she explained.

The centre offers week-long summer day camps, with younger children in the morning, and older students in the afternoon, said Noyes-Hull.

“We do all kinds of activities with them. We get them out in the water picking up organisms, and we get them inside doing oceanographic experiments,” she said.

As for community activities, Noyes-Hull said they administer the Community Applied Monitoring Program (CAMP), which was started by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

“In which we take, several times a summer, a 150 foot seine net to six places in the harbour to analyze the biodiversity of the harbour, and the changing temperatures and salinities,” she explained. “It attracts a lot of people.”

Noyes-Hull said they’ve had visitors from all over the world and around Canada.

But of all their attractions, Noyes-Hull said the most popular is the tiny touch tank.

“This is the hands-on and hands-in tank that is the centre of our operation. This has gathered huge crowds in the summer around this tank,” she said. “Everybody can pick up and see how starfish work, right in their hands.”

The touch tank is now 15 years old, and the new tank will be larger and not portable, Noyes-Hull added.

“Every time I go to reset her the first day of the spring, I plug it in, I close my eyes and I just pray that it’s going to go on again,” she added. “It has a chiller and it has a filter in it so it keeps organisms healthy at the right temperature all summer long.”