ARICHAT: Rules from other municipal units governing food trucks will be studied by municipal staff and referred to the Bylaw and Policy Committee.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Monday night in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said a food truck is interested in coming to St. Peter’s, and she said others have set up at Point Michaud Provincial Beach in past summers.

“I think it’s really exciting that these businesses are identifying Richmond County as a place to do tourism business,” she told council. “It’s a great addition to our community, however, I’ve also heard some concerns from existing restauranteurs who have bricks and mortar facilities that they have to pay property taxes on, etc., what they see as a potentially unlevel playing field.”

Mombourquette pointed out that other municipalities have bylaws and policies relating to permits, fees, and locations for food trucks.

“If you think there’s a need for such a thing, should we have a policy of some sort in place around this, or are we happy with the status-quo?” she asked council.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson suggested the municipality consider permits.

“I did hear some rumblings from some food establishments in Richmond County. Being in the food business myself, I’ve seen this in the past,” he said. “You have establishments here in Richmond County that have been running restaurants for years that are paying property taxes and employing Richmond County residents.”

Samson said the hours and locations that food trucks plan on opening might not conflict with existing outlets.

“When you look at some of those food trucks, some of them were parked at Codstock; no one’s leaving Codstock to go wine and dine somewhere,” he said.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon asked whether some vendors who occasionally visit should be treated like those planning to set up consistently.

“If you’re set up at Point Michaud Beach, most people aren’t going to leave the beach to go into town to get something but they really appreciate the fact they can just run over there and get it,” he noted. “If we do make a policy do we do it for everybody and it’s straight across.”

Diggdon said it’s one thing to set up at a beach, but another to park across from a restaurant and take revenue from that business.

“It might be just as easy as a bylaw or policy setting up parameters within so many miles,” he said. “Your regular restaurant closes at 8 o’clock and these guys might want to run from 9 to 1 in the morning.”

Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said this is a discussion worth having.

“I think the last thing we want to do is to discourage people from coming to the county. We don’t want to do anything too punitive that would discourage them from setting up,” he stated. “We do want to acknowledge bricks and mortar businesses, as you say, and try to make a little bit more fair.”

Mombourquette agreed that the municipality needs to be fair.

“The more variety we have in our county, the more attractive a tourism destination we are,” she added. “Maybe it’s not about taking from, maybe it’s about building a bigger piece of the pie.”