PORT HOOD: Inverness County will move around money to pay for well drilling in Port Hood while the community remains under a water conservation advisory.

Since current wells are experiencing lower yields and structural deterioration, Special Projects Coordinator Melanie Beaton said the only option was to start drilling a new well.

“Based on staff considerations and consultation with many qualified consultants and contractors, drilling a replacement well in the vicinity of (Production Well 2) was the only viable long-term option to achieve the yield necessary to provide the residents of Port Hood with a long-term and reliable production yield,” said Beaton.

Beaton said the well casing has to be installed into competent bedrock and the Department of Environment and Climate Change mandates 12 metres.

“When EXP collected the estimates from Island Well Drillers for casing, it was for 12 metres of casing, but while on site, the bedrock was not reached until 60 metres, which is pretty significant, and so additional casing length is required,” said Beaton. “We did collect an estimate the day of the discovery but because it’s a significant overage, and we don’t have any procedures in place to manage some of these emergency decisions, the drilling was halted.”

Beaton noted that in the temporary well there is a lot of turbidity, forcing the municipality to issue the advisory. Despite the best efforts of public works crews, she reported that the water is not clearing up.

“We have been flushing, taking the water treatment plant off that well and have been flushing the well to try and get the turbidity down in the raw water,” she noted. “Developing and augmenting this groundwater supply will mitigate water security issues in the community of Port Hood, enable our compliance with federal and provincial limits and criteria, and ensure capacity to continue population and commercial growth.”

On Dec. 22, council approved $86,064.62 from Gas Tax Funds to drill a replacement well, Beaton said.

To tackle the new costs, which are now at $105,080.19, Beaton received council’s approval to take $67,399 from unused capital projects, namely $17,399 from well testing in Judique.

“This actually cannot be carried out until those four wells are connected,” she said.

More money is coming from the well filter project for the Dunmore that arrived under-budget by about $30,000, Beaton said, noting this also takes in $20,000 for fencing around the storage tower and wastewater treatment plant in Port Hood which has not moved forward yet.