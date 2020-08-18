Richmond County man who killed, hid mother granted parole

FRAMBOISE: A man from Richmond County convicted in the death of his mother has been granted full parole.

Merlin Demers-Kennedy, who is now 37, plead guilty to manslaughter in relation to the strangulation death of his 57-year-old mother, Michele Demers-Kennedy – who was last seen alive on May 3, 2013 and was reported missing nine-days later, on Mother’s Day.

Demers-Kennedy admitted to strangling his mother with a rope and burying her body.

Her remains were discovered in a burial site in a wooded area off North Framboise Road in May 2015.

When questioned on what caused the death of his mother, he said it was “a piece of rope…three feet of rope,” suggesting he put it around her neck prior to putting her in the trunk of his car and taking her to a place, where he told investigators, “nobody else could find it.”

Demers-Kennedy wrapped his mother in construction plastic and sprayed it with Pine Sol, so there wouldn’t be any interference from wildlife.

He would later assist the police in re-locating the remains.

In a statement to RCMP, Demers-Kennedy indicated he visited his mother’s house in May 2013 “to take her to the police so I could stop her from raping me.” During sentencing, there was no evidence presented to either prove or disprove the claim.

Initially charged with second degree murder, Demers-Kennedy plead guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced in June 2015 to 10-years in prison – with credit for time spent in remand.

His sentence amounted to seven years, nine months and 21-days.

The court learned at the time of Demers-Kennedy’s sentencing, he suffered extensive emotional and physical abuse as a child caused by his father, and at 13-years-old, he found the body of his 11-year-old brother after he hung himself from a tree in the woods.

He had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and during the time Demers-Kennedy strangled his mother, he had been off his medication.

A two-member panel of the National Parole Board ordered that in grating full parole to Demers-Kennedy, he must live at a community correctional or residential facility for four-months with the conditions that he only consume prescribed medication, he follow a treatment plan for his mental health and he take his medication as prescribed by his physician.

“The board acknowledges you have made gains and have acquired skills and tools to identify and manage risk factors,” the board’s decision states. “The board is satisfied from studying your file and from the comments and examples you gave at your hearing, that you have gained insight into your criminality during this sentence.”

While in custody, the board indicated Demers-Kennedy didn’t record a single infraction.

“Overall, the board believes you have been engaged and motivated and that you have made measurable and observable changes.”