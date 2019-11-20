Richmond County power outages attributed to weather

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power (NSP) is attributing a rash of power outages in western Richmond County to weather.

The most recent service disruption lasted approximately five hours and took place during the early morning hours of November 12, affecting 2,400 customers in the Lower River, Evanston, Whiteside, Lennox Passage, and Isle Madame areas.

According to NSP spokesperson David Rodenhiser, an insulator failed on a power pole along Whiteside Road causing the pole to catch fire.

“The outage occurred shortly after midnight,” Rodenhiser said. “Power line technicians worked through the night to reframe the pole. The crew had to cut the top portion of the pole off where it was burnt, install a new cross-arm, replace the insulators and re-install the wire.”

Although the power was restored at around 5:40 a.m., Rodenhiser said 438 customers in the Petit de Grat area again lost power because the line couldn’t supply the sudden surge in demand.

“This sometimes happens while restoring customers in cold weather conditions when all their home heating systems engage at the same time,” he noted. “The overnight crew had to go off-shift, so a day crew took over and was able to bring the remaining customers back on in two sections: 329 customers around 11:30 a.m. and 109 customers shortly after noon.”

Rodenhiser noted that proper and regular maintenance was not the issue with this latest outage.

“The insulator that failed was about 25 years old, which isn’t old for that type of equipment,” he responded. “Trees have been trimmed back along the line over the last couple of years. Inspection, maintenance and tree-trimming will continue on scheduled cycles and in response to any specific needs identified.”

According to NSP, this is the fourth power service disruption in the area since a lightning storm on August 1 turned out the lights.

Following Hurricane Dorian at the beginning of September, some parts of Isle Madame were without power for more than a week, with most of the island having power restored two to four days after the storm.

“The area lost power in September during Hurricane Dorian and again on October 17 due to another high wind storm that caused trees – likely weakened by Hurricane Dorian – to contact lines,” Rodenhiser told The Reporter. “That storm brought gusts of more than 115 kilometres an hour to parts of Cape Breton, and about 60,000 customers province-wide lost power.”

Despite the number of recent power outages, Rodenhiser denies there are problems with the power delivery system in that part of Richmond County.

“There hasn’t been a specific problem,” Rodenhiser said. “The three outages previous to this week were weather related – a hurricane, high winds and lightning.”