Home Community Vital Cape Breton Excellence Awards Community Vital Cape Breton Excellence Awards By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - November 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Rodney and Grace Thibeau of Thibeau Properties (and daughters Isabelle and Emilie) accept their 2019 Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Award for Individuals. The Thibeaus also won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for the 2019 Vital Awards. The Cape Breton Partnership and NextGen Cape Breton-Unama’ki co-hosted the sixth annual Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Awards on November 8 in Sydney. Photos by Jeremy Martell Margie Beaton of The Gaelic College accepts her 2019 Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Award for Individuals. Dr. Kristen Sutherland of Inverness Chiropractic accepts her 2019 Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Award for Individuals. The Vital Awards are a unique celebration that recognizes youth and young professionals between the ages of 16 and 40 who have made significant contributions or impacts to their community, school, or workplace. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Committee to unveil plans for senior’s housing Community Celebrations scheduled for Raising the Villages Community Final tally announced from third annual 100 Women Who Care Rural Cape Breton Community Official openings held for new businesses in St. Peter’s Community Remembrance Day around the Strait area Community Remembrance ceremony in Havre Boucher