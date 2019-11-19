Rodney and Grace Thibeau of Thibeau Properties (and daughters Isabelle and Emilie) accept their 2019 Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Award for Individuals. The Thibeaus also won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for the 2019 Vital Awards. The Cape Breton Partnership and NextGen Cape Breton-Unama’ki co-hosted the sixth annual Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Awards on November 8 in Sydney.
Photos by Jeremy Martell
Margie Beaton of The Gaelic College accepts her 2019 Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Award for Individuals.
Dr. Kristen Sutherland of Inverness Chiropractic accepts her 2019 Vital Cape Breton-Unama’ki Excellence Award for Individuals. The Vital Awards are a unique celebration that recognizes youth and young professionals between the ages of 16 and 40 who have made significant contributions or impacts to their community, school, or workplace.

