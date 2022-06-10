In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of May 20, 1944:

“St. Peter’s: A near drowning accident was averted on Monday evening of the week by the prompt action of Coun. John W. Sampson of L’Ardoise, Lochman at the St. Peter’s Canal. Mr. Sampson happened to hear cries from the Atlantic entrance wharf and upon rushing to the scene, found three persons in the water clutching to the wharf. The three were: Ranald MacDonald, his daughter, Mrs. Beatrice Munroe, and Light-keeper David MacNeil. In some manner their boat had been overturned and the three thrown in the water. Mr. Sampson succeeded in getting Mr. Henry Pottie and young son to the rescue and the unfortunate people were finally dragged into the boat and taken ashore.

“Arichat: Mr. and Mrs. Amedee Boucher, who were recently united in marriage at Notre Dame Church here, left for Halifax on their honeymoon. The bride is a daughter of Simon Boudreau, Arichat, South Side and the groom is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Ned Boucher, of Petit de Grat, and is serving in the Armed Forces. We wish them a long and happy wedded life.

“Fish Traps Set

“Four of the large fish traps operated out of this port have been set during the week. The captains in charge are: Godfrey Boudreau (two traps); Alphonse Briand and Raymond Landry. Last year all these traps netted the shareholders good returns. There is considerable work in getting these traps ready for the fishing season which is about two months. We trust the shareholders will be rewarded with good fares for their hard labor. The value of the traps runs into several thousands of dollars not counting boats and other equipment used in connection. With the price of fish good this year should be a banner one in the fishing industry on Isle Madame.

“Richmond Teachers Demand Action

“At a meeting of the Richmond County teachers held in Louisdale Saturday, May 13, several problems common to teachers were discussed. The one receiving the most attention, however, was the question of salaries as it appeared to have not only a direct bearing on the teacher but also on the pupil and community as well. The importance of professional and refresher courses was admitted but the question was asked ‘How can our teachers avail themselves of these necessities when their salaries scarcely afford a decent living?’ As a result of this lack of training, the pupil suffers and even the community. After comparing the salaries of the teachers with those of unskilled and semi-skilled labourers, a discussion arose as to why teachers could not be paid adequate salaries. Since no satisfactory answer could be found it was decided that definite steps must be taken by the teachers to remedy the situation immediately.

“As an immediate step the group felt that a $300 increase in the provincial grant would allow the majority of teachers little more than a subsistence wage. But with this scale as a minimum basis a new scale based on qualifications and experience should be inaugurated.”