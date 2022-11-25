In 1897, Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of Sept. 2, 1944:

“Cpl. Abel LeBlanc Arrives Home

Three times in a day the Nazis had Cpl. A.J. LeBlanc, but he outsmarted them. LeBlanc, who comes from Petit de Grat, is glad he is alive today. The (Germans) took him prisoner for the third time and decided to march him back to their lines. Cpl. LeBlanc was smart enough to recognize the outline of the headquarters of the West Nova Scotians and before his boys opened up he threw himself into a ditch.

“LeBlanc, who had been Platoon Sergeant, recognized not only the terrain but the fire power of his own unit. After his guards had been annihilated, he lifted his head and called: ‘Is that the West Novies?’ The answer came back from Lieut. C. Irwin, Truro, ‘Yes, what are you doing there?’

“LeBlanc replied, ‘This is the third time, Sir, today I have been a prisoner.’ Lieut. Irwin said, ‘Come lad get over here.’

“Cpl. LeBlanc being wounded in the foot by a bullet is now at home in Petit de Grat having arrived over the week end. When wounded Cpl. LeBlanc said that Pte. John Mauger of Cape la Ronde, son of Mrs. Olla Mauger, helped to carry him out to a field hospital where his wound was attended to.

“Death of Mrs. Marine Samson

There passed away at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Thomas A. Boudreau, Petit de Grat, this past week the oldest landmark in the person of Mrs. Marine Samson, relict of the late Xavier Samson. She would have been 101 years old on the 8th (of this month). This grand old lady was only ill three weeks and leaves to mourn her loss three daughters, Mrs. Mary Marchand and Mrs. Thomas A. Boudreau, Petit de Grat, and Mrs. Alcide Goyetche, Arichat; also 15 grand daughters, 12 grand sons, 43 great grand children, and four great great grand children. The funeral was largely attended by relatives and friends and took place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Alfred Boudreau P.P., celebrating the Requiem Mass and officiating at the grave.

“D’Escousse

Mrs. Omar LeBlanc, of the Royal Bank staff, Arichat, spent the week end with her parents. She returned on Sunday afternoon with Mr. and Mrs. Frank Britten, Arichat who were out here for a motor ride.

“St. Peter’s

Harvey MacKenzie has returned to New York City where he has a responsible position with the Royal Bank of Canada after spending several weeks with his mother, Mrs. K.D. MacKenzie.

“Arichat

Morton McGrath who was employed at Halifax during the summer vacation arrived home on Saturday accompanied by his sister Cora who was visiting her sister Mrs. Lawrence Smith. Morton was successful in obtaining his grade X and will return to school to resume his studies.

“Provincial Pass List

The following students of the OLA Convent, Arichat were successful in the provincial examinations.

Grade XII: Miss Lucille Deveau, Arichat

Grade XI : Miss Patricia Vigneau, Arichat; Miss Phyllis Poirier, Halifax; and Miss Casilda Poirier, Cannes”